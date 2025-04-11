Samsung Just Launched an AI-Powered Tablet in India? You Won’t Believe What It Can Do!

Imagine effortlessly searching anything on your screen without switching apps, or having your messy handwritten notes magically tidied up. Sounds like something from the future, right? Well, the future is here! Samsung just dropped its brand-new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in India, and it’s packed with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that will make your jaw drop.

Launched on April 11, 2025, this isn’t just another tablet. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE marks the debut of Galaxy AI on Samsung’s Fan Edition tablets, bringing premium features and a sleek design to a wider audience. I couldn’t wait to dive into what makes these tablets so special.

One of the first things that caught my eye was the stunning display. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts a massive 13.1-inch screen with slimmer bezels, offering nearly 12% more viewing area than its predecessor. Whether you’re binging your favorite shows or getting lost in a game, the visuals are incredibly immersive. The 90Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth, and with up to 800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode, you can comfortably use it even when you’re out and about. I remember struggling to see my old tablet screen on a sunny day, so this upgrade is a game-changer. Plus, the Vision Booster automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and visibility based on your surroundings.

But the real magic lies within the AI capabilities. Samsung has truly brought some innovative features to the table:

Circle to Search with Google: This is something I’ve always wished for! See something interesting in a photo or video? Just circle it with your finger or the S Pen, and Google will instantly search for it. No more switching between apps or typing lengthy queries.

This is something I’ve always wished for! See something interesting in a photo or video? Just circle it with your finger or the S Pen, and Google will instantly search for it. No more switching between apps or typing lengthy queries. Smarter Note-Taking with Samsung Notes: For students and professionals, this is huge. The “Solve Math” feature can quickly calculate handwritten or typed math problems – imagine the time saved during study sessions! And if your handwriting looks like mine (a chaotic mess!), the “Handwriting Help” feature will tidy it up, making your notes presentable.

For students and professionals, this is huge. The “Solve Math” feature can quickly calculate handwritten or typed math problems – imagine the time saved during study sessions! And if your handwriting looks like mine (a chaotic mess!), the “Handwriting Help” feature will tidy it up, making your notes presentable. Instant AI Assistants with the Galaxy AI Key: The optional Book Cover Keyboard now has a dedicated Galaxy AI Key. A single tap launches customizable AI assistants, making it incredibly easy to access the power of AI whenever you need it.

The optional Book Cover Keyboard now has a dedicated Galaxy AI Key. A single tap launches customizable AI assistants, making it incredibly easy to access the power of AI whenever you need it. Effortless Photo Editing with Object Eraser and Best Face: Ever have a photo ruined by an unwanted object in the background? The upgraded Object Eraser lets you remove those distractions with ease, even offering automatic suggestions for quick edits. And for group photos where someone always seems to blink, the “Best Face” feature selects the best expressions from multiple shots and combines them into one perfect picture.

Ever have a photo ruined by an unwanted object in the background? The upgraded Object Eraser lets you remove those distractions with ease, even offering automatic suggestions for quick edits. And for group photos where someone always seems to blink, the “Best Face” feature selects the best expressions from multiple shots and combines them into one perfect picture. Automatic Highlight Reels with Auto Trim: Gone are the days of manually sifting through hours of video footage to create a highlight reel. Auto Trim does it for you, seamlessly compiling your cherished moments into shareable clips.

Beyond the AI, these tablets are designed for productivity and portability. The performance upgrades allow for smooth multitasking, and the upgraded 13MP rear camera captures clear photos. The standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE is now more than 4% lighter than its predecessor, making it even easier to carry around. Plus, with an IP68 rating, you don’t have to worry about accidental splashes or dust.

For creative minds, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series comes pre-loaded with popular apps like LumaFusion, Goodnotes, and Clip Studio Paint, alongside other fantastic tools like Noteshelf 3, Sketchbook, and Picsart. It’s like having a portable creative studio at your fingertips.

And if you’re already part of the Samsung ecosystem, the integration is seamless. The Home Insight widget dashboard and 3D Map View feature, similar to the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series, provide a comprehensive overview of your smart home devices.

Of course, security is a top priority, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is protected by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform that safeguards your data.

Now, let’s talk about the price and offers in India:

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at INR 42,999 for the WiFi (8GB + 128GB) variant. There are also other configurations available, including LTE models and higher storage options. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ starts at INR 55,999 for the WiFi (8GB + 128GB) model.

Samsung is also offering some exciting introductory deals:

Get the Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE for just INR 10,999 (originally INR 15,999).

The Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available for INR 13,999 (originally INR 18,999).

There’s a bank cashback of INR 4,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and INR 5,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.

You can also get an upgrade bonus of up to INR 3,000 on either model.

Finally, there are No Cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

These new tablets are available on Samsung.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and at select retail stores across India.

Having looked at the features and offers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series appears to be a compelling option for anyone looking for a premium tablet experience with the power of AI. The combination of a stunning display, robust performance, innovative AI features, and attractive introductory offers makes it a strong contender in the tablet market. It definitely has me considering an upgrade!