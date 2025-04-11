News

Tired of Tangled Wires? This Clever Gadget Promises to End Your Charging Chaos!

End charging cable clutter with Portronics Power Shutter Home! This smart 3-in-1 station offers wireless, wired, & dock charging for all your devices. Learn more!

Srishti Gulati
Srishti Gulati
Imagine this: You walk into your living room, and instead of a snake pit of charging cables, you see a sleek, compact station. Your phone rests neatly on a wireless charging pad, your earbuds are docked and charging, and there’s even a spare power bank ready to grab for your day out. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, Portronics, an Indian gadget brand, just might have turned that dream into reality with their newly launched Power Shutter Home.

Announced today, April 11, 2025, the Power Shutter Home is being touted as a 3-in-1 charging station designed for the modern household. Let’s be honest, in today’s world, we’re all juggling multiple devices that constantly need power. Phones, smartwatches, earbuds, tablets – the list goes on. And with each device comes its own cable, often leading to a tangled mess on our desks, nightstands, or countertops.

The Power Shutter Home aims to simplify this with a clever design that integrates three 10,000mAh power banks. Think about it: instead of having individual power banks scattered around, you have a central hub where they live and recharge. This not only declutters your space but also ensures you always know where to find a charged power bank when you need it.

What’s particularly interesting is the variety of charging options it offers. For those who love the convenience of simply placing their phone down, there’s a 15W wireless charging pad. No more fumbling with cables in the dark! For devices that charge via a cable, the Power Shutter Home provides a 22.5W fast wired output. This means your smartphone, earbuds, or even your neckband can get a quick power boost when you’re in a hurry. They’ve even thought about including a built-in Type-C cable, so you’re always prepared for compatible devices without searching for an extra wire.

But the smart features don’t stop there. The Power Shutter Home has an auto-hibernation mode, which means it won’t waste energy when not in use – a small but significant detail for those conscious about sustainability. A smart LED display keeps you informed about the battery and charging status, so you’re never left guessing.

For households with multiple devices or shared spaces, the docking cradle with pogo pin plug-in charging for the power banks is a thoughtful addition. It allows for easy and organized recharging of all three power banks simultaneously. And the best part? You can charge up to three devices at the same time using a combination of wireless, wired, and docked outputs. This makes it a truly versatile solution for families or individuals with a tech-heavy lifestyle.

Priced at an introductory INR 5,299 with a 12-month warranty, the Portronics Power Shutter Home is available for purchase on the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics has been around for over 14 years, focusing on bringing portable and user-friendly tech to the Indian market. They seem to understand the everyday tech needs of their customers, and the Power Shutter Home appears to be another step in that direction. It’s not just about charging; it’s about creating a more organized and less stressful environment.

So, if you’re tired of the daily battle with tangled charging cables and the constant search for a free power outlet, the Portronics Power Shutter Home might just be the gadget you’ve been waiting for. It promises a simpler, cleaner, and more organized way to power up your life. Could this be the end of charging chaos in your home? It certainly looks promising.

Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
