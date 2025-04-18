Is This the Slimmest Phone You Can Get With a Stunning Curved Screen?

Infinix just launched something big in India, and it’s grabbing attention for being incredibly thin while packing a display usually found on much pricier phones. Meet the Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+. Infinix calls it India’s slimmest smartphone with a 144Hz curved AMOLED display in its class, and that alone makes you stop and look. This phone isn’t just thin; it aims to change what you expect from a phone under ₹15,000.

Let’s talk about that screen first because it’s the star. The NOTE 50s 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that curves at the edges. It uses AMOLED technology, which means deep blacks and vibrant colors. What makes it stand out is the blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. This makes scrolling and gaming feel incredibly smooth, a difference you notice immediately compared to standard screens. Infinix also built in features like 10-bit color and full DCI-P3 coverage for accurate colors.

But a beautiful screen needs protection. Infinix added Gorilla Glass 5 on top. They also gave this phone MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and IP64 water and dust resistance. You can even use the touch screen when it’s wet. This phone feels tough, not fragile, despite its slim profile.

Under the hood, the NOTE 50s 5G+ runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chip. This is a modern processor built on a 4nm process, designed for good performance without draining the battery too fast. Infinix says it hits over 700K+ on the AnTuTu benchmark, which suggests snappy performance for everyday tasks and gaming. They specifically mention getting up to 90 FPS in supported games, which is great for mobile gamers.

Powering all this is a large 5500mAh battery. When you need to juice up, the phone supports 45W FastCharge 3.0. It includes smart charging features like low-temperature charging and bypass charging, which lets power go directly to the phone’s system while gaming, reducing heat. You can even use it to reverse charge other gadgets.

For photos and videos, the phone has a 64MP camera on the back with a Sony IMX682 sensor. The front camera is 13MP. Both can record video at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The camera app comes with AI features like AI Eraser, which helps remove unwanted objects from your pictures. You also get fun modes like Vlog Mode.

The software experience is clean and user-focused. The NOTE 50s 5G+ runs XOS 15, based on Android 15. Infinix kept third-party apps to a minimum. XOS 15 brings new features like an AI wallpaper generator, an AI note tool, and Folax, an AI voice assistant. The phone also uses AI Halo Lighting for notifications and calls, adding a visual touch.

The design offers choices with three colors: Marine Drift Blue with a unique Vegan Leather finish, and Titanium Grey and Burgundy Red with metallic finishes. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers tuned by JBL with Hi-Res Audio and DTS Audio support.

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is available now exclusively on Flipkart and in stores. The launch day price starts at a compelling ₹14,999, inclusive of offers. There are options for 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, highlighted how feedback from previous phones helped shape this device, particularly mentioning the software updates on the NOTE 50x 5G+. He stated that with the NOTE 50s 5G+, they focused on bringing premium design and performance, calling out the slim profile and 144Hz curved AMOLED display specifically for this price range.

This phone brings together a high-refresh-rate curved AMOLED screen, decent performance for its class, good battery life, and surprising durability features, all packaged in a slim design at a competitive price. It looks like Infinix is aiming squarely at users who want premium features without spending a fortune.