Kriti Sanon Joins Dreame Technology: Will This Smart Move Revolutionize Your Home?

In a significant development set to capture the attention of Indian households, Dreame Technology, a name increasingly recognized in the smart home appliance sector, announced Bollywood star Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador in April 2025. The collaboration signals a strong push by Dreame to embed its innovative cleaning and personal care solutions into the fabric of Indian daily life.

This partnership isn’t just a celebrity endorsement; it represents a strategic move by Dreame Technology to deepen its roots in the burgeoning Indian market. The company sees India as a high-growth region with a rapidly evolving consumer base eager to embrace modern, technology-driven lifestyles. By bringing Kriti Sanon on board, Dreame aims to connect with these consumers, positioning their products not just as appliances, but as tools that simplify chores and allow people to focus on what truly matters – living their dream life.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director of Dreame India, expressed his enthusiasm about the association. He highlighted Kriti Sanon’s genuine interest in technology and her forward-thinking approach as qualities that perfectly mirror Dreame’s vision of transforming Indian homes with intelligent solutions. Sharma emphasized that Kriti’s involvement will be instrumental in establishing Dreame as a preferred brand for those who value smart living and high performance in their home devices. India, he stated, is a crucial part of Dreame’s global growth ambitions.

For Kriti Sanon, the collaboration with Dreame Technology feels like a natural fit. She openly shares that her fast-paced lifestyle necessitates smart solutions to manage daily tasks efficiently. Kriti believes Dreame’s range of smart cleaning and personal care products offers just that, allowing her and, by extension, Indian consumers to delegate time-consuming chores to technology and free up time for personal pursuits.

As the face of Dreame in India, Kriti Sanon will champion a wide array of the brand’s offerings. This includes their intelligent robotic vacuums, designed to handle home maintenance with minimal human intervention; high-performance cordless stick vacuums that offer flexibility and ease for quick cleanups; and versatile wet and dry vacuums capable of tackling both liquid spills and dry dust. Beyond cleaning, Kriti will also represent Dreame’s personal grooming line, featuring advanced airstylers and high-speed hair dryers built for effortless and efficient styling. All these products are readily available for purchase on Amazon India, making them accessible to a wide audience across the country.

Indian consumers are increasingly seeking smart solutions that seamlessly integrate into their busy lives. They are looking for products that don’t just perform a function but enhance their overall living experience. Dreame Technology, with its focus on intelligent and efficient appliances, appears to be directly addressing this growing demand. The partnership with a popular and relatable figure like Kriti Sanon is set to amplify this message and build a strong connection with potential customers.

Expect to see Kriti Sanon prominently featured in Dreame’s upcoming marketing blitz. The brand plans extensive digital, print, and television campaigns showcasing Kriti with their range of products, from robotic vacuums diligently cleaning floors to grooming tools helping achieve effortless styles. These campaigns will aim to highlight the innovative spirit and stylish design that Dreame products embody.

The collaboration between Kriti Sanon and Dreame Technology marks a significant chapter in Dreame’s India story. It underscores the brand’s commitment to the Indian market and its ambition to become a leading provider of smart home and personal care technology. With a popular Bollywood icon now backing their products, Dreame is well-positioned to capture the attention and trust of Indian consumers looking to simplify their lives through intelligent technology.