Need a Laptop for Summer Studies? Primebook Slashes Prices Starting at ₹12,990!

Summer break often means catching up on studies or starting new projects. But finding an affordable, capable laptop can feel tough. What if you could grab a laptop for less than you spend on a few months of coffee? Primebook, a company making Android laptops right here in India, just announced a huge direct-to-consumer (D2C) sale that makes exactly that possible.

Dubbed the Prime Summer Fest 2025, this limited-time event cuts prices on Primebook’s popular models, aiming to put technology into the hands of more students and young professionals. It kicked off on April 14, 2025, bringing costs down significantly when you buy directly from their website.

Primebook built its name on offering affordable computing. Their laptops run on PrimeOS, a system based on Android but designed for laptop use. Think of it like getting the apps you love on your phone – like educational tools and productivity apps – but with a keyboard and trackpad for getting serious work done. This setup makes their laptops easy to pick up, especially for first-time laptop users.

They even won recognition at Flipkart Ads Jury 3.0 for past efforts, showing they know how to reach people looking for value. Now, with the Prime Summer Fest, they’re cutting out the middleman even more to pass savings straight to you.

How low do prices go? During the sale, here are the deals you can find:

Primebook S Wifi: Grab this model for just ₹13,490.

Primebook 4G: Get connected wherever you go for ₹12,990.

Primebook S 4G: Step up your performance and connectivity for ₹15,490.

“Primebook is excited to announce the Prime Summer Fest 2025, bringing great discounts starting at ₹12,990,” said Aman Verma, COO and Co-founder of Primebook. “Following the success of our campaigns, we’re delivering significant value directly to our customers this summer!”

These prices are a big deal, especially when many laptops cost well over ₹20,000. For students needing a reliable machine for online classes, homework, or accessing educational content, or for young professionals needing a secondary device for basic tasks, a Primebook under ₹15,000 offers a practical path to digital access without breaking the bank.

The shift to D2C for this sale means Primebook handles the sale and shipping directly. This often leads to better customer service and faster issue resolution. It also reinforces their goal: making powerful, yet affordable, Made in India laptops available to everyone who needs one.

The Prime Summer Fest 2025 is running for a limited period, exclusively on the Primebook direct website. If you need a laptop for learning or work this summer and budget is a major factor, these deals are certainly worth checking out