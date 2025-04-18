Can EV Financing Giants Like Revfin Really Achieve 5X Growth and Drive India’s Green Transport Revolution?

Revfin, a key player in India’s burgeoning electric vehicle financing sector, is setting an ambitious target: ₹750 crore in disbursements for the fiscal year 2026. This goal represents a massive 5X growth over the past two years, signaling the company’s strong conviction in the rapid electrification of India’s intracity transport. To steer this accelerated expansion and deepen its impact on financial inclusion, Revfin has strategically bolstered its leadership team with three significant CXO appointments.

The digital lending platform is not just chasing numbers; it’s making a calculated move to dominate the L5 vehicle segment – the electric three-wheelers seen as a direct replacement for traditional internal combustion engine autos and crucial for decarbonizing urban mobility. With cumulative disbursements already expected to cross the ₹2000 crore mark since its inception, Revfin is clearly in a hyper-growth phase, ready to tackle the unique challenges and opportunities within this transformative market.

Driving this bold new chapter are seasoned professionals stepping into critical roles:

Abhinandan Narayan, joining as Chief Business Officer, New Business, brings experience from Prepladder at Unacademy. His mandate is to spearhead growth across both new and existing EV financing segments.

Monish Vohra is the new Chief Operating Officer – Operations & Collections. Formerly Head of Customer Experience and Operations at SBI Cards, he is tasked with strengthening operational efficiencies to support scaling the business.

Anirudh Gupta takes on the role of Chief Finance & Strategy Officer. Previously with Grant Thornton Bharat, he will be responsible for financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations.

These appointments are central to Revfin’s strategic focus for FY2026, encapsulated in their “People-Process-Profitability” agenda. As Sameer Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Revfin, puts it, the conviction is strong that intracity and small commercial vehicles will transition entirely to electric within the next three years. He emphasizes that now is the time for bold targets and hypergrowth, and the right leadership is vital to achieving these ambitions.

Revfin’s track record demonstrates significant impact on the ground. The company has already financed over 85,000 EVs across 25 states, establishing a strong presence in more than 1,000 towns. A remarkable 75% of these borrowers come from marginalized communities, highlighting Revfin’s role in driving financial inclusion alongside sustainable mobility. The real-world impact is tangible: driver partners supported by Revfin have collectively logged over 1.6 billion electric miles and earned more than USD 400 million in cumulative income.

The strategic emphasis on L5 vehicles is a clear indicator of Revfin’s vision. Unlike smaller electric two-wheelers, L5 EVs directly displace polluting ICE vehicles, offering a more significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in cities. The segment is also experiencing strong market pull, with major players like Bajaj Auto accelerating consumer adoption through partnerships. Revfin’s own growth in this category has been explosive, with the L5 vehicle loan book growing by an impressive 1,700% in FY2025, significantly boosted by a major partnership with Bajaj Auto. Collaborations with logistics and mobility giants like Delhivery, Rapido, Shadowfax, IndoFast, and Tata Motors have further solidified Revfin’s position in the crucial mid- and last-mile delivery segments. The plan for FY2026 is to build on this momentum and establish dominance in the L5 category.

Targeting the financing of 24,000 EVs in FY2026, Revfin is clearly investing in the talent and systems necessary for responsible scaling. The company’s strategic leadership hires, coupled with a sharp focus on its core pillars, position it to be a driving force in India’s electric mobility transition, promising both significant business growth and a deeper positive impact on communities.