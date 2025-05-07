Can a Robot Dog Steal the Show? TECNO’s Dynamic 1 Joins KKR in IPL 2025

TECNO’s Dynamic 1, a robotic dog inspired by the German Shepherd, made its Indian debut alongside the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL 2025 season. This event marked the robot’s first appearance in India following its global unveiling at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

A New Era of Robotic Companionship

Dynamic 1 is equipped with a 15,000 mAh battery, offering up to 90 minutes of operation. Its modular design allows for quick battery swaps, ensuring minimal downtime. Powered by an AI HyperSense Fusion System and an 8-core ARM CPU, Dynamic 1 features an Intel RealSense D430 depth camera, dual optical sensors, infrared sensors, and four microphones. These components enable the robot to navigate its environment, recognize voice commands, and perform tasks such as climbing stairs, shaking hands, and doing handstands.

Engaging with KKR Players

During its debut, Dynamic 1 interacted with KKR players, including Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, bringing joy and playful energy to the team. The robot’s dynamic gestures and AI communication impressed the players, highlighting TECNO’s commitment to delivering unique tech-driven experiences for fans.

Strategic Partnership with KKR

TECNO’s collaboration with KKR goes beyond traditional sponsorship. By integrating Dynamic 1 into team events, TECNO aims to create memorable moments for fans and consumers, blending sports and technology in an engaging way.

While Dynamic 1 is not yet available for commercial purchase, its debut in India signifies TECNO’s vision to build deeper connections with Indian audiences through innovative technology. As robotic companions become more sophisticated, Dynamic 1 represents a step toward a future where AI-powered devices offer companionship and entertainment.