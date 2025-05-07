Is TECNO’s HiOS 15 the Game-Changer Indian Smartphone Users Have Been Waiting For?

TECNO has officially launched HiOS 15, its latest Android-based operating system, designed with a clear focus on Indian users. This update introduces a suite of AI-driven features, performance enhancements, and localized tools aimed at making smartphones more intuitive and user-friendly.

Smarter Performance, Cleaner Experience

HiOS 15 reduces pre-installed apps by 40%, resulting in a lighter and faster device. The new animation engine improves app transitions by 15%, while MemFusion 3.0 allows users to run over 25 apps simultaneously without slowdowns. Memory defragmentation and Sensory Scheduling 2.0 further optimize RAM and storage, ensuring smooth multitasking.

Ella AI: Personalized Assistance

TECNO’s voice assistant, Ella, now supports Hindi and will soon include Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. Developed in collaboration with Indian AI firm Sarvam AI, Ella offers real-time call translations, transcriptions, and summaries, including for WhatsApp calls. Features like AI Auto Answer and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression enhance call management and clarity.

Enhanced Creativity and Privacy

HiOS 15 introduces AI-powered tools for photo editing, including AI Eraser 2.0, Image Extender, and AI Sharpness Plus, which function offline. The AI Wallpaper Generator and Vogue Portraits allow users to create personalized wallpapers from text or sketches. For privacy, Smart Privacy with AI Blurring automatically detects and obscures sensitive information in screenshots before sharing.

User Interface and Accessibility

The updated UI features sleek animations, Picture-in-Picture support, and a redesigned dropdown control panel. These enhancements, along with minimized bloatware, contribute to a cleaner and more responsive user experience.

Availability

TECNO has not yet announced the rollout schedule or the list of devices eligible for the HiOS 15 update. Users are advised to stay tuned for official announcements regarding availability.

While the rollout schedule for HiOS 15 is yet to be announced, the update promises to bring meaningful improvements to TECNO devices. Users can look forward to a more responsive interface, smarter AI interactions, and features designed with their daily routines in mind. As TECNO continues to prioritize user-centric design, HiOS 15 stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to enhancing the mobile experience in India.