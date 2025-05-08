News

Can These Sony Gadgets Make This Mother’s Day Unforgettable?

By Mahak Aggarwal
Top gadgets to gift your mother to make her day extra special

Mother’s Day is an opportunity to express gratitude to the woman who has been your constant support. Instead of traditional gifts, consider presenting her with gadgets that enhance her daily life. Sony offers a range of devices that combine functionality with style, making them thoughtful gifts for this special occasion.

Sony LinkBuds Fit: Comfortable Earbuds for Everyday Use

The Sony LinkBuds Fit are designed for comfort and convenience. They provide 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending total usage to 21 hours. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. The ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, making them suitable for various activities.

linkbud fitSony WH-CH520 and WH-CH720N: Versatile Over-Ear Headphones

For those who prefer over-ear headphones, the WH-CH520 and WH-CH720N models offer distinct advantages.

  • WH-CH520: These headphones provide up to 50 hours of battery life and support multi-device pairing. They are lightweight and come with physical buttons for easy control.
  • WH-CH720N: Featuring active noise cancellation, these headphones offer 35 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. They are designed for comfort during extended use and deliver clear sound quality.

WH-CH520 and WH-CH720NSony ULT Field 1: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The ULT Field 1 is a compact speaker that delivers impressive sound quality. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The speaker is water-resistant and features a durable design, making it ideal for various environments. Its ULT mode enhances bass performance, providing a richer listening experience.

ult feildSony SRS-XV800: High-Powered Party Speaker

For larger gatherings, the SRS-XV800 offers powerful sound output and a range of features. It boasts a battery life of up to 25 hours and includes quick charging capabilities. The speaker is equipped with omnidirectional sound, karaoke functionality, and ambient lighting, enhancing any celebration. Its IPX4 splash-resistant design ensures durability for outdoor events.

SRS SPEAKER

Choosing the right gadget can make Mother’s Day memorable. Whether it’s the convenience of earbuds, the comfort of over-ear headphones, or the versatility of portable speakers, Sony’s range offers options that cater to different preferences and lifestyles.

