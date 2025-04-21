Can Your Next Smartwatch Be Proudly Made in India? Xiaomi Just Made a Big Move!

In a significant step for domestic manufacturing and a strong signal of commitment to the Indian market, Xiaomi has officially launched its first locally made smartwatch, the Redmi Watch Move, in India. Unveiled today, April 21, 2025, this isn’t just another wearable; it represents a tangible shift towards in-country production, a move that resonates deeply with the aspirations of many Indian consumers.

For years, tech enthusiasts and everyday users in India have embraced Xiaomi’s diverse range of products, from smartphones that fit every budget to smart home devices that simplify life. But the conversation often circled back to “where is this made?” With the Redmi Watch Move, Xiaomi provides a clear answer, manufactured right here in India at Optiemus’s facility in Noida. This isn’t just a label; it signifies job creation, local investment, and a dedication to building a technological ecosystem within the country’s borders. It feels different to hold a device knowing it was assembled by skilled hands just a few hundred kilometers away, contributing to the national economy.

The Redmi Watch Move arrives with a competitive edge, carrying a price tag of just ₹1,999. This aggressive pricing immediately positions it as an accessible option for a vast number of Indians looking to step into the world of smart wearables or upgrade from basic fitness bands.

But what exactly do you get for that price? Xiaomi packs in a compelling set of features designed for the everyday Indian user. The watch sports a vibrant 1.85-inch AMOLED display. This isn’t a small, cramped screen; its generous size makes reading notifications, checking stats, and navigating menus comfortable and clear, even under bright sunlight thanks to a peak brightness of 600 nits. The 2.5D curved glass adds a touch of premium feel often missing in this price segment. A functional spinning crown on the side provides a satisfying tactile way to interact with the watch interface, a thoughtful addition for quick scrolling.

Health and fitness tracking are at the core of the Redmi Watch Move. It boasts support for over 140 workout modes, covering everything from mainstream activities like running and cycling to more niche exercises. Xiaomi claims an impressive 98.5% tracking accuracy, giving users confidence in the data their watch is collecting. Beyond just tracking steps and calories burned, the watch offers comprehensive health monitoring, including continuous heart rate tracking, SpO₂ (blood oxygen saturation) measurement, stress level monitoring, and detailed sleep cycle analysis, including REM sleep. For women, menstrual cycle tracking is also included, providing a holistic view of health.

Living with the Redmi Watch Move appears convenient. It supports Bluetooth calling, allowing you to take calls directly from your wrist when connected to your smartphone – a feature that adds a layer of practicality whether you’re on a morning jog or have your hands full. The inclusion of Hindi language support in the interface is a welcome and crucial feature, making the technology more approachable and user-friendly for a significant portion of the Indian population.

Durability is also a key consideration. The Redmi Watch Move comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can withstand dust and water immersion up to a certain level. While you shouldn’t take it deep-sea diving, it’s perfectly capable of handling sweat during workouts, splashes, and even accidental drops in shallow water. The strap is made of a TPU material, designed for comfortable all-day wear.

Under the hood, the Redmi Watch Move runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS. This operating system aims to provide a unified experience across Xiaomi devices, and on the watch, it facilitates syncing notes, tasks, calendar events, and real-time weather updates directly to your wrist.

Battery life is often a major concern for wearables. Xiaomi addresses this by promising up to 14 days of battery life under typical usage conditions. Even with the Always-On Display enabled, the watch is said to last for up to 5 days, which is respectable for an AMOLED display. An Ultra Battery Saver Mode is available to extend usage even further when needed. The watch charges via a magnetic cable, a common and convenient method.

The launch of the Redmi Watch Move isn’t just about introducing a new product; it’s a narrative about the growth of manufacturing in India. By producing this smartwatch locally, Xiaomi contributes to the “Make in India” initiative, potentially leading to reduced import dependency and fostering local expertise in wearable technology manufacturing. This move can also help optimize supply chains and potentially lead to faster availability of products in the Indian market.

Starting May 1, 2025, the Redmi Watch Move will be available for purchase across multiple platforms: Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail stores. For those eager to be among the first to own it, pre-booking commences on April 24, 2025. The watch will be offered in four color options: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush, providing some choice for personalization.

Xiaomi’s decision to manufacture its first locally made smartwatch in India underscores the growing importance of the Indian market not just as a consumer base, but as a manufacturing hub. The Redmi Watch Move, with its blend of features, accessible price, and the pride of being made in India, is poised to capture the attention of a wide audience. It’s a small device, perhaps, but it represents a big step for Xiaomi in India and for the country’s manufacturing ambitions.