Did IPL 2025 Just Get More Exciting? Zupee's New Twist Will Blow Your Mind!

Win big with every six in IPL 2025! Zupee's "Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka" campaign turns cricket excitement into real rewards. Find out how!

Shweta Bansal
By Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
Zupee's New Twist Will Blow Your Mind!

Cricket fever is gripping the nation as IPL 2025 unfolds. But this year, the excitement goes beyond the boundary ropes, thanks to Zupee, India’s leading online skill-based gaming platform. Their new campaign, “Laga Chakka, Toh Inaam Pakka,” promises to make every six hit in the tournament a winning moment for fans.

As an Associate Sponsor of IPL on Star Sports, Zupee has cleverly integrated its popular Ludo game with the thrill of cricket. Imagine this: every time a batsman smashes a six during a live IPL match, a virtual cricket ball appears on the Zupee app. This triggers an opportunity for users to unlock exciting rewards, exclusive bonuses, and special prizes in real time. It’s a unique way to amplify fan engagement and make the IPL experience even more interactive and rewarding.

Zupee’s spokesperson expressed their enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “Our Extra Winnings campaign enhances fan and player engagement by turning real game moments into exciting rewards. And with our Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka offer during the Super 6 moments, we bring fans closer to the action, reinforcing our commitment to delivering immersive and rewarding experiences.”

To further amplify the campaign’s reach and inject some humor, Zupee has partnered with cricket legends Harbhajan Singh, K. Srikanth, and sports presenter Jatin Sapru. They feature in a series of relatable and funny ad films that draw a parallel between the thrill of cricket and the excitement of playing Ludo online. This collaboration aims to connect with fans on a personal level and position Zupee as the ultimate destination for those who love cricket and skill-based gaming.

Whether you’re celebrating a towering six, holding your breath during a crucial toss, or even stuck indoors on a rainy match day, Zupee ensures the excitement of IPL 2025 never fades. You can keep the adrenaline pumping by engaging with the “Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka” offer on the Zupee Ludo app.

Is India’s Tech Losing Women? The Shocking Reason Why Early Support Matters
Tired of Tiny Screens? Could This New TV Be Your Dream Home Cinema?
Tired of EV Charging Anxiety? Audi’s Massive Move Could Change Everything!
Tired of Your Phone Lagging? This New Chip Promises to Change Everything!
Is Your Smart TV Making You Wait? This Indian Brand Says No More!
ByShweta Bansal
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article Audi's Massive Move Could Change Everything! Tired of EV Charging Anxiety? Audi’s Massive Move Could Change Everything!
Next Article Xiaomi X Pro Series QLED TVs- Tired of Tiny Screens? Could This New TV Be Your Dream Home Cinema?
You Might also Like