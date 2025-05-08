News

Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!

Feeling the itch to blast demons in the next DOOM installment? You might be closer than you think! ASUS has teamed up with Bethesda and id Software to offer a fantastic deal: a free copy of the highly anticipated game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, when you purchase select ASUS and ROG products.

This global bundle kicks off today, May 8th, and runs until June 30th for most eligible items. If you’re eyeing a new monitor, motherboard, power supply, all-in-one cooler, or even a ROG NUC mini PC, now could be the perfect time to upgrade and score DOOM: The Dark Ages for free. Graphics cards will join this exciting offer starting May 22nd, also running through June 30th.

This isn’t just a small selection either. Over two hundred different ASUS and ROG products across more than forty regions are part of this promotion. This widespread availability means many gamers have a chance to grab this incredible bonus.

DOOM: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel, diving into the epic backstory of the DOOM Slayer before the events of DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. Prepare for a dark and brutal medieval war where you step into the Slayer’s boots, a formidable force against sinister foes. The game promises stunning visuals thanks to idTech8 native ray tracing, delivering incredible graphics, speed, and overall visual fidelity. For those rocking the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, the experience could be even smoother with AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS 4, boosting frame rates and enhancing image quality.

Following your purchase of an eligible ASUS or ROG product, you can redeem your free game immediately. This straightforward process gets you into the demon-slaying action without delay.

This collaboration builds on the recent reveal of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition graphics card, a limited run of only 666 units available exclusively for preorder on the Bethesda Gear Store. This shows a deep partnership between ASUS and the creators of DOOM, aiming to deliver the best possible gaming experience to fans.

So, if you’re in the market for some new PC hardware and have been eagerly awaiting DOOM: The Dark Ages, this bundle presents an unmissable opportunity. Upgrade your rig and prepare to “Stand and Fight” in this dark and visceral prequel!

Can a ₹11,999 Phone Really Do This? Realme C75 5G Shocks India!
Is the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone of 2025?
Did Sonos Just Change Home Theatre Forever? Unveiling the Mind-Blowing Arc Ultra!
Tired of the Same Old TV? Xiaomi’s New Fire TVs Could Change Everything!
Can Your Phone Outlast Your Day? realme’s New Powerhouse Says YES!
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article galaxy f56 Is the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone of 2025?
Next Article Can a ₹11,999 Phone Really Do This? Realme C75 5G Shocks India!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For?
By Swayam Malhotra
Sony's Xperia 1 VII the Ultimate Rs 1.5 Lakh Camera Phone
Is Sony’s Xperia 1 VII the Ultimate Rs 1.5 Lakh Camera Phone? Here’s Everything We Know Before the May 13 Launch
By Swayam Malhotra
Can a Phone This Thin Really Pack THIS Much Power? Samsung's Big Reveal!
Can a Phone This Thin Really Pack THIS Much Power? Samsung’s Big Reveal!
By Hardik Mitra
Google's New Gemini 2.0
Is Google’s New Gemini 2.0 Flash the Game-Changer in Free AI Image Generation?
By Mahak Aggarwal
Is Sonos' Bold Move into India with Arc Ultra a Game-Changer Amid Tariff Turmoil
Is Sonos’ Bold Move into India with Arc Ultra a Game-Changer Amid Tariff Turmoil?
By Shweta Bansal
Is Elon Musk's Starlink Set to Transform India's Internet Landscape
Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Set to Transform India’s Internet Landscape?
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like