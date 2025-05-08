Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!

Feeling the itch to blast demons in the next DOOM installment? You might be closer than you think! ASUS has teamed up with Bethesda and id Software to offer a fantastic deal: a free copy of the highly anticipated game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, when you purchase select ASUS and ROG products.

This global bundle kicks off today, May 8th, and runs until June 30th for most eligible items. If you’re eyeing a new monitor, motherboard, power supply, all-in-one cooler, or even a ROG NUC mini PC, now could be the perfect time to upgrade and score DOOM: The Dark Ages for free. Graphics cards will join this exciting offer starting May 22nd, also running through June 30th.

This isn’t just a small selection either. Over two hundred different ASUS and ROG products across more than forty regions are part of this promotion. This widespread availability means many gamers have a chance to grab this incredible bonus.

DOOM: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel, diving into the epic backstory of the DOOM Slayer before the events of DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. Prepare for a dark and brutal medieval war where you step into the Slayer’s boots, a formidable force against sinister foes. The game promises stunning visuals thanks to idTech8 native ray tracing, delivering incredible graphics, speed, and overall visual fidelity. For those rocking the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, the experience could be even smoother with AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS 4, boosting frame rates and enhancing image quality.

Following your purchase of an eligible ASUS or ROG product, you can redeem your free game immediately. This straightforward process gets you into the demon-slaying action without delay.

This collaboration builds on the recent reveal of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition graphics card, a limited run of only 666 units available exclusively for preorder on the Bethesda Gear Store. This shows a deep partnership between ASUS and the creators of DOOM, aiming to deliver the best possible gaming experience to fans.

So, if you’re in the market for some new PC hardware and have been eagerly awaiting DOOM: The Dark Ages, this bundle presents an unmissable opportunity. Upgrade your rig and prepare to “Stand and Fight” in this dark and visceral prequel!