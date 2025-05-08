Is the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G the Ultimate Mid-Range Smartphone of 2025?

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy F56 5G in India, positioning it as the slimmest device in its F-series lineup. With a thickness of just 7.2mm, this smartphone combines sleek design with robust features, aiming to cater to the needs of modern users.

Sleek Design Meets Durability

The Galaxy F56 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1200 nits. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both front and back, the device ensures resilience against daily wear and tear. Available in Green and Violet, its aesthetic appeal is matched by its ergonomic design.

Performance and Power

Under the hood, the Galaxy F56 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring prolonged usage with minimal downtime.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 12MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies and video calls. Features like 4K video recording at 30fps and AI-powered editing tools enhance the photography experience.

Software and Security

Running on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, the Galaxy F56 5G promises a user-friendly interface. Samsung commits to six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring longevity. Security features include Samsung Knox Vault and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy F56 5G is priced at ₹25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹28,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, inclusive of a ₹2,000 instant bank discount. EMI options start at ₹1,556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and leading NBFC partners.

With its combination of sleek design, robust performance, and long-term software support, the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G stands out in the mid-range smartphone segment. It’s a compelling choice for users seeking a device that balances aesthetics with functionality.