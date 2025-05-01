Automobiles

Is the MG Windsor EV India’s New EV King? April 2025 Sales Say Yes

Srishti Gulati
3 Min Read
JSW MG Motor India reported a 23% year-over-year sales increase in April 2025, selling 5,829 units compared to 4,725 units in April 2024. This growth is largely attributed to the MG Windsor EV, which has maintained its position as India’s best-selling electric vehicle for seven consecutive months since its launch in September 2024. The Windsor EV has achieved over 20,000 units sold and has received more than 30 industry awards for its design, performance, and value proposition.

The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, with ex-showroom prices ranging from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹15.99 lakh. It features a 38 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, offering an ARAI-certified range of approximately 332 km on a single charge. The vehicle is also offered under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, allowing customers to purchase the car without the battery and pay a usage-based fee for the battery separately.

JSW MG Motor India plans to launch a long-range variant of the Windsor EV, expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery pack with an estimated range of up to 400 km on a single charge. This new version is anticipated to include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

JSW MG Motor India’s focus on electric vehicles has positioned it as a significant player in India’s EV market. As of March 2025, the company held a 31% retail market share in the EV segment, second only to Tata Motors‘ 38%. The Windsor EV’s success has contributed to this growth, with the model achieving rapid sales milestones and expanding the company’s presence in the electric vehicle market.

The company’s performance in April 2025 reflects a broader trend of increasing consumer interest in electric vehicles in India, driven by factors such as government incentives, improved charging infrastructure, and growing environmental awareness. JSW MG Motor India’s strategic focus on electric mobility positions it to continue capturing market share in this evolving landscape.​

With the upcoming launch of the long-range Windsor EV and continued investment in electric vehicle technology, JSW MG Motor India aims to strengthen its position in the market and meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation options.​

Srishti Gulati
Srishti Gulati
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Leave a Comment

