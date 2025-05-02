Is This ₹16,999 Phone About to Shake Up India’s Smartphone Market?

Get ready, India! CMF by Nothing is throwing down the gauntlet with the open sales of their highly anticipated CMF Phone 2 Pro. Starting sharp at 12 Noon on May 5, 2025, you can grab this new device across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and your local leading mobile stores.

This isn’t just another phone launch; it feels like a statement. CMF, the vibrant sub-brand from the innovative minds at London-based Nothing, first unveiled the Phone 2 Pro globally on April 28, 2025. Now, it’s hitting Indian shores with an aggressive introductory offer that’s bound to turn heads.

Here’s the deal: on day one of the open sale, the CMF Phone 2 Pro could be yours for as low as ₹16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If you need more space, the 8GB RAM + 256GB option comes in at ₹18,999. Both these prices include special launch offers, making them incredibly compelling for what the phone packs inside.

So, what exactly are you getting for that price? CMF is pushing the boundaries in this segment. The Phone 2 Pro boasts a best-in-segment triple camera system. Yes, you read that right. This isn’t just a main sensor; it includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom (a rarity at this price point!), and an 8MP ultrawide lens. That’s a versatile setup promising some exciting photography possibilities, from detailed close-ups to sweeping landscapes. The front gets a capable 16MP camera for your selfies and video calls.

Flip the phone over, and you’re greeted by a wonderfully bright 6.77-inch AMOLED display. It features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can hit a peak brightness of a staggering 3000 nits, meaning using your phone outdoors, even under harsh sunlight, should be a breeze. The display is protected by Panda Glass and offers HDR10+ support for vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, a capable chip designed for strong performance and 5G connectivity. It’s paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. Powering everything is a large 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. CMF even includes a charger in the box, a move many users will appreciate in today’s market.

The design continues CMF’s focus on aesthetics and functionality. It’s notably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the CMF Phone 1. While it moves to a fixed back panel, it retains a modular element through a new “Universal Cover” that works with upcoming accessories, like a stand or interchangeable lenses. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding a layer of durability.

On the software front, the Phone 2 Pro runs Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15. CMF promises 3 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is fantastic for keeping your phone feeling fresh and secure for years to come. A neat feature is the “Essential Space,” accessible via a dedicated key, allowing quick access to notes, screenshots, and voice recordings, with more AI features promised soon.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is more than just specs on paper. It’s CMF by Nothing’s vision of making great design and useful technology accessible. The included case and pre-applied screen protector are small touches that show they are thinking about the user experience from the moment you open the box.

While the phone itself launches on May 5th, keep an eye out for the CMF Phone 2 Pro accessories, which are set to launch in India soon. These could further enhance the phone’s functionality and personalization.

With its competitive pricing, impressive camera setup, vibrant display, and thoughtful design elements, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is poised to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. Mark your calendars for May 5th if you’re looking for a new phone that offers a blend of style, performance, and value.