Is Your TV Secretly Slowing You Down? Lumio Just Launched India’s Answer to the Lagging Screen Epidemic

Tired of waiting for your smart TV to catch up? If you’ve ever felt the frustration of sluggish menus, slow-loading apps, or buffering streams, you’re not alone. It’s a common pain point in many Indian households, an issue the team at Circuit House Technologies is calling the “Slow TV epidemic.” Their solution? Lumio, a new consumer tech brand kicking things off with the Vision 9 and Vision 7 series, now available for pre-order, claiming the title of India’s fastest smart TVs.

Lumio, born from the minds of veterans with experience at tech giants like Xiaomi and Flipkart, is making a bold entry into the competitive Indian television market. They believe technology should enhance your life, not add to your daily dose of waiting. That philosophy is at the core of their new Vision TV lineup.

Headlining the launch is the Lumio Vision 9, a 55-inch marvel featuring QD-Mini LED technology. Imagine a display powered by 1,920 tiny Mini-LEDs working together to deliver incredible contrast and brightness. With a peak brightness of 900 nits, this TV is designed to offer stunning visuals, even in well-lit rooms.

Stepping in alongside the Vision 9 is the Vision 7 series, offering more size options with QLED displays in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch variants. While the peak brightness here reaches up to 400 nits, still ample for vibrant viewing, both the Vision 9 and Vision 7 share a crucial element: the commitment to speed and picture quality.

What makes Lumio confident in their “fastest TVs” claim? Both series run on what they call the “Flagship Boss Processor,” paired with a healthy 3GB of DDR4 RAM. This combination is engineered to handle demanding tasks and navigate the Google TV operating system with remarkable fluidity. Benchmarking tests by Techarc show Lumio TVs booting up significantly faster and loading apps like Netflix in a fraction of the time compared to many other popular smart TVs in the market. Installing apps like Plex, often a slow process, also happens much quicker on Lumio Vision TVs. Even simple actions like scrolling through settings menus feel noticeably snappier. This focus on raw speed aims to eliminate those frustrating pauses and get you to your entertainment faster.

Beyond speed, Lumio is paying close attention to what you see and hear. Both the Vision 9 and Vision 7 feature “DOPE Display” technology, which isn’t just a catchy name. It means these TVs are tuned for accurate color reproduction, covering over 100% of the DCI-P3 color space for visuals that pop with realism. Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across the range ensures you get a cinematic experience with enhanced picture and immersive, moving audio. A Quad Speaker System with enlarged speaker cavities is built in to deliver richer sound directly from the TV.

Connectivity is key in a modern smart home, and Lumio includes three HDMI ports with a substantial 48Gbps bandwidth, ready for the latest gaming consoles and other devices. You also get three USB ports and high-speed Wi-Fi. The Vision 7 comes with 16GB of storage, while the Vision 9 doubles that to 32GB, offering ample space for apps and content.

Adding to the user experience, Lumio TVs run Google TV, providing access to a vast library of movies, shows, and apps. They also include a unique, proprietary app called “TLDR,” accessible via a dedicated button on the remote, designed to be a quick hub for sports updates and music discovery, cutting through the usual clutter.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to slow TV, pre-orders for the Lumio Vision 9 and Vision 7 start at an attractive price of ₹29,999. Lumio is sweetening the deal for early birds, offering a 3-year warranty (a standard 2 years plus an extra year for pre-orders). Plus, keep an eye out for additional offers starting May 1, 2024, including bank discounts up to ₹2,500, No-Cost EMI options, and exchange benefits that could get you at least ₹3,700 off a Vision 7 or ₹6,200 off a Vision 9 when you trade in your old television.

Manufactured in India by Dixon, these TVs undergo rigorous testing to withstand typical Indian conditions, from dust and humidity to power fluctuations. With a wide network of over 300 service centers covering more than 19,000 pincodes, Lumio is also emphasizing reliable after-sales support.

Lumio’s entry with the Vision 9 and Vision 7 is a direct challenge to the status quo, focusing on delivering a fast, fluid, and high-quality smart TV experience that aims to end the “Slow TV epidemic” for good in India.