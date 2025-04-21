Need Your Music Everywhere? Portronics Just Dropped a Speaker That Can Handle It!

Tired of tinny phone speakers killing your vibe? Does your current portable speaker sound weak outdoors? Portronics, a brand known in India for making tech accessible, just launched something that might grab your attention: the Fynix portable Bluetooth speaker. Forget muffled tunes; this speaker promises a serious audio punch in a go-anywhere design.

Launched on April 21, 2025, the Portronics Fynix steps into the crowded portable speaker market with a clear goal: deliver big sound without the big price tag. Right now, you can grab it at an introductory price of just INR 2,599. That’s a tempting offer for a speaker packing these features.

What makes the Fynix stand out? For starters, it boasts a 30W sound output. In plain terms, that means it gets loud enough to fill a room or power your outdoor jams. Portronics engineered it with a dual-driver setup for balanced sound, but the real kicker for bass lovers is the inclusion of dual passive radiators. These aren’t drivers themselves, but they work by vibrating with the air pressure inside the speaker, significantly boosting the low-end frequencies. The result? Deeper, richer bass you can feel, adding that crucial thump to your music, whether it’s electronic, hip-hop, or rock.

Connectivity is seamless with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Pairing with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is quick, the connection stays stable over a good range, and it’s energy efficient, helping the battery last longer.

And speaking of battery, Portronics claims the Fynix provides up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. For most casual listening sessions, picnics, or small get-togethers, that’s more than enough. When it is time to recharge, the USB Type-C port supports fast charging, getting you back to your music faster.

Want an even bigger soundstage? The Fynix supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode. This lets you wirelessly connect two Fynix speakers together, creating a left and right channel for a true stereo experience. Imagine that immersive sound for watching movies on your tablet or really getting the party going.

Portronics also built in a microphone. This means you can take hands-free calls directly through the speaker. Plus, it supports voice assistants, so you can check the weather, set reminders, or control your music with just your voice, all without needing to pick up your phone.

The design is practical and looks good too. It has a rubberized strip along the side that houses easy-to-find buttons for power, Bluetooth pairing, volume, playback control, and activating TWS mode. This strip cleverly extends into a durable loop strap, making it simple to hang the speaker from a hook, a backpack, or even your bike handlebars. The main body is wrapped in a premium-feeling fabric mesh, giving it a stylish look while also providing a good grip and offering splash resistance. While not meant for a dunk in the pool, it can handle splashes by the poolside or unexpected light rain outdoors.

The Portronics Fynix is available for purchase directly from the Portronics website, Amazon.in, and other major online and offline electronics stores. It comes with a 12-month warranty, adding some peace of mind to your purchase.

If you’re in the market for a portable speaker that delivers strong audio performance with deep bass, offers modern features like TWS and Bluetooth 5.3, and is built to withstand a little bit of the outdoors, all without breaking the bank, the Portronics Fynix looks like a compelling option at its introductory price. It’s designed for music lovers who want their tunes to sound great, wherever they go.