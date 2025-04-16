Tired of Tapping? This Phone with a Hidden Superpower Will Blow Your Mind!

Ever wished your phone could do more than just run apps? What if it could understand your doodles, turn your handwriting into perfect text, and even help you create stunning visuals from a simple sketch? Get ready to have your mind blown because Motorola just launched a phone that does exactly that – and it’s the first of its kind in its segment!

Meet the motorola edge 60 stylus, the brand new addition to Motorola’s edge 60 lineup. This isn’t just another smartphone; it’s a creative powerhouse packed with intelligent features, and the star of the show is its built-in stylus. Yes, you read that right! This sleek device houses a stylus that lets you unleash your inner artist, take notes with incredible precision, and navigate your phone like never before.

Imagine this: you’re in a meeting, and an idea strikes you. Instead of fumbling with a notes app, you simply pop out the stylus and jot down your thoughts directly on the screen. The Moto Note app seamlessly integrates with the stylus, allowing you to start writing or drawing instantly, even without unlocking your phone. It’s like having a digital notepad always ready at your fingertips.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. This stylus is more than just a fancy pen. It works hand-in-hand with some seriously cool AI-powered tools. Ever wanted to turn a rough sketch into a polished image? With Sketch to Image, you can do just that! Doodle an idea, and the phone’s AI will transform it into a vivid visual. And for those who love editing photos, the stylus offers pinpoint accuracy when using tools like Google Photos’ Magic Eraser to remove unwanted objects. You can even extract text from handwritten notes or printed documents using the built-in OCR in Moto Note. It’s like having a digital assistant dedicated to your creative flow.

Photography enthusiasts, prepare to be amazed! The motorola edge 60 stylus boasts a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. This means your photos will be packed with detail and clarity, even in low light. The phone also uses AI-powered Action Shot to ensure blur-free photos of fast-moving subjects. And guess what? The stylus adds another layer of control to your photography. Use it with the AI Magic Eraser for precise object removal or the Magic Editor to subtly retouch your images. You also get a 13MP ultrawide and macro lens for capturing a wider perspective or getting up close to the details. Selfies are equally impressive with the 32MP front camera that can even record in 4K.

But the intelligence of this phone goes beyond just the stylus and camera. Motorola has introduced Glance AI, a unique feature that uses generative AI to personalize your experience. Imagine your lock screen transforming into a dynamic hub that suggests personalized looks based on your style, helps you discover trending shopping items, and even curates news and entertainment tailored to your interests. It’s like having a personal stylist and content curator right on your phone.

When it’s time to unwind, the motorola edge 60 stylus delivers an immersive entertainment experience. The vibrant 6.7″ 1.5K Super HD pOLED flat display offers incredible detail and clarity, with a peak brightness that makes it easy to see even under direct sunlight. The stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos provide rich, spatial audio that surrounds you, whether you’re watching movies or listening to music.

Despite all these powerful features, the motorola edge 60 stylus is surprisingly thin and light, measuring just 8.2mm and weighing only 191g. It’s available in two stylish Pantone-curated colors, including a luxurious vegan suede finish. And don’t let its sleek design fool you – this phone is built to last, meeting military-grade durability standards and boasting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor provides smooth performance for multitasking, stylus responsiveness, and advanced photography. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for your apps and creative projects. The phone also comes with Android 15 out of the box, ensuring a clean and up-to-date software experience.

Worried about battery life? The motorola edge 60 stylus packs a 5000mAh battery that will easily get you through the day. And when it’s time to recharge, the included 68W TurboPower charger will give you hours of power in just 15 minutes. It even supports 15W wireless charging for added convenience.

The motorola edge 60 stylus isn’t just a phone; it’s a tool that empowers your creativity and boosts your productivity. It’s a device that understands your needs and adapts to your style. With its innovative built-in stylus, powerful AI features, stunning camera, and immersive entertainment, it’s redefining what a smartphone can do.

Ready to experience the difference? The motorola edge 60 stylus will be available starting April 23rd, 2025, on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores. The launch price for the 8GB+256GB variant is INR 22,999, with offers bringing the effective price down to INR 21,999.