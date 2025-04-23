Why is Everyone Talking About Motorola’s First-Ever Laptop Launch in India Today?

Motorola, a brand synonymous with mobile innovation, is making a significant splash in the Indian market today, April 23rd, 2025, with the exclusive launch of its maiden laptop globally, the moto book 60. This isn’t just another laptop entry; it arrives with a design philosophy often seen in their popular smartphones, coupled with compelling specifications and an aggressive starting price. Alongside the moto book 60, Motorola also releases the moto pad 60 pro tablet and the handy moto tag, building out a connected ecosystem for users.

Starting today, April 23rd, the moto book 60 is available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail chains across India, including Reliance Digital. The launch introduces the laptop at a special offer price starting at just Rs. 61,999, which includes a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on select credit and debit cards. The regular price for this variant is Rs. 66,990. For those looking for flexible payment options, no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 5,167 for 12 months.

Stepping away from conventional laptop aesthetics, the moto book 60 showcases stunning Pantone Curated Colours – Bronze Green and Wedgewood. This focus on vibrant, carefully selected hues, combined with a premium and sleek all-metal body weighing just 1.39 Kg, gives the moto book 60 a distinct, bold identity. It even boasts military-grade durability, adding a layer of confidence for everyday use.

A key feature Motorola is highlighting is Smart Connect. This proprietary technology aims to create a seamless digital experience by making the moto book 60 a central hub. Imagine effortlessly copying text on your Motorola phone and pasting it directly onto your moto book 60 using Smart Clipboard, or quickly sharing files between your devices with a simple gesture via Swipe to Share and File Transfer. This interconnectedness is a strong play for users invested in the Motorola ecosystem.

The visual experience on the moto book 60 is set to impress with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. This panel offers exceptional clarity and vibrant colors, complemented by a segment-leading peak brightness of 500 nits, making it comfortable to use even in brighter environments. For an immersive audio experience, the laptop includes stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Under the hood, the moto book 60 is engineered for performance, powered by the latest Intel Core 7 and Intel Core 5 processors. It comes with ample memory and storage configurations to handle demanding tasks and ensure quick access to files. You can choose from variants with 16GB RAM paired with either 512GB or 1TB of storage with the Intel Core 7 processor, or a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option with the Intel Core 5. Powering the device is a 60Wh battery, designed to provide long-lasting use, and the included 65W fast charger minimizes downtime.

Launching alongside the moto book 60 is the moto pad 60 pro tablet, also available in a premium Pantone Curated Bronze Green. This tablet is bundled with the moto pen pro, catering to users who value creative and productivity tools. It features a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth visuals. A quad-JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos provides rich, spatial audio. The moto pad 60 pro is powered by the capable MTK Dimensity 8300 processor and houses a massive 10,200mAh battery for extended usage. Its special launch offer starts at Rs. 24,999. The moto pad 60 pro is available in two memory and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage.

Adding to the ecosystem launch, the moto tag is also going on sale today at just Rs. 2,299. This small, stylish tracker seamlessly integrates with Google’s Find My Device network, allowing Android users to easily locate misplaced items. Available in Starlight Blue and Jade Green, the moto tag is built for durability with an IP67 rating and offers a one-year battery life. It can even double as a remote camera shutter.

With this multi-product launch, Motorola is clearly aiming to build a connected ecosystem in India, offering users a cohesive experience across laptops, tablets, and smart trackers, all while bringing their signature design flair and competitive pricing to new categories.