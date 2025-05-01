News

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge Finally Arriving This Month? Here’s What We Know

By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge Finally Arriving This Month

After months of speculation, it appears the wait for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is nearing its end. Multiple credible sources, including renowned leaker Evan Blass, suggest a launch event is scheduled for May 13, 2025. This aligns with Samsung’s previous patterns of unveiling new devices in the second quarter.​

Design and DisplayPerformance and BatteryCamera CapabilitiesPricing and Availability

Design and Display

The Galaxy S25 Edge is poised to be Samsung’s slimmest smartphone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams. It features a 6.66-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.​

The device’s construction includes a titanium frame and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, enhancing durability while maintaining a premium feel. Available color options are expected to include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver.​

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The device will run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 overlay.​

To accommodate its slim profile, the smartphone is equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging. While this capacity is modest compared to other models, Samsung aims to optimize battery life through software enhancements.​

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens . The front houses a 10MP camera, suitable for selfies and video calls. Notably, the absence of a telephoto lens distinguishes it from other models in the S25 series.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to launch this month, with pricing details for its variants in India as follows:​

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Approximately ₹1,02,999​
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Approximately ₹1,13,913​

These prices position the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Samsung’s lineup.

For users who’ve eagerly waited, this latest offering by Samsung might soon be within reach. Stay tuned for the official event on May 13, 2025, for all the final details.

