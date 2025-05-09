Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?

Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV lineup in India with the launch of the QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series, both featuring built-in Amazon Fire TV. These models aim to offer enhanced visuals and seamless access to streaming content.

Display and Audio Features

The QLED FX Pro series is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, both offering 4K resolution. The 55-inch model supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 43-inch variant offers 60Hz. Both models support HDR10+ and include Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2 for improved picture quality. Audio is delivered through 34W speakers on the 55-inch model and 30W on the 43-inch, with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X.

The 4K FX series also comes in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, featuring Ultra HD resolution and a metal bezel-less design. These models include Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Both series run on a quad-core A55 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include HDMI (with eARC), USB, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay 2 support.

The integration of Amazon Fire TV provides access to over 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV. Users can navigate using the Alexa voice assistant, and features like Picture-in-Picture mode allow for multitasking, such as viewing security camera feeds while watching content.

Pricing and Availability

The QLED FX Pro series is priced at ₹27,999 for the 43-inch model and ₹39,999 for the 55-inch model. The 4K FX series is priced at ₹26,499 and ₹36,999 for the 43-inch and 55-inch models, respectively. As part of a launch offer, customers using HDFC Bank EMI options can avail a ₹2,000 instant discount.

Both series will be available for purchase starting May 12 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

With the launch of the QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series, Xiaomi aims to provide Indian consumers with smart TVs that combine quality display, robust audio, and integrated streaming capabilities. The inclusion of Amazon Fire TV and Alexa voice control offers a comprehensive entertainment experience.