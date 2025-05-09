News

Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
3 Min Read
Is Xiaomi's New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For

Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV lineup in India with the launch of the QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series, both featuring built-in Amazon Fire TV. These models aim to offer enhanced visuals and seamless access to streaming content.

Contents
Display and Audio FeaturesSmart Features and ConnectivityPricing and Availability

Display and Audio Features

The QLED FX Pro series is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, both offering 4K resolution. The 55-inch model supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 43-inch variant offers 60Hz. Both models support HDR10+ and include Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2 for improved picture quality. Audio is delivered through 34W speakers on the 55-inch model and 30W on the 43-inch, with support for Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X.

The 4K FX series also comes in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, featuring Ultra HD resolution and a metal bezel-less design. These models include Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Both series run on a quad-core A55 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include HDMI (with eARC), USB, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Miracast, and Apple AirPlay 2 support.

The integration of Amazon Fire TV provides access to over 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV. Users can navigate using the Alexa voice assistant, and features like Picture-in-Picture mode allow for multitasking, such as viewing security camera feeds while watching content.

Pricing and Availability

The QLED FX Pro series is priced at ₹27,999 for the 43-inch model and ₹39,999 for the 55-inch model. The 4K FX series is priced at ₹26,499 and ₹36,999 for the 43-inch and 55-inch models, respectively. As part of a launch offer, customers using HDFC Bank EMI options can avail a ₹2,000 instant discount.

Both series will be available for purchase starting May 12 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

With the launch of the QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series, Xiaomi aims to provide Indian consumers with smart TVs that combine quality display, robust audio, and integrated streaming capabilities. The inclusion of Amazon Fire TV and Alexa voice control offers a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Is This 1,999 Smartwatch the Best Deal of 2025? Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price
Are You Ready for AI in WhatsApp? Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!
boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life
Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Under 35,000?
Could Your Next Galaxy Watch Tell You If You’re Eating Enough Carrots?
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life
Next Article Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon! Are You Ready for AI in WhatsApp? Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet? Here’s What We Know
By Swayam Malhotra
Is Lenovo's Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer
Is Lenovo’s Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer?
By Shweta Bansal
Is the Mahindra XUV700's Reign Over
Is the Mahindra XUV700’s Reign Over? Meet the New 7-Seater SUV Shaking Up India’s Market!
By Srishti Gulati
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For?
By Swayam Malhotra
Can a ₹11,999 Phone Really Do This? Realme C75 5G Shocks India!
By Hardik Mitra
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like