News

Are You Ready for AI in WhatsApp? Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
2 Min Read
Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce two AI-powered features: message summarization and AI-generated chat wallpapers. These tools aim to enhance user experience by simplifying message management and offering personalized chat aesthetics.

Contents
AI-Powered Message SummarizationPersonalized AI-Generated WallpapersPrivacy and User ControlAvailability

AI-Powered Message Summarization

For users overwhelmed by lengthy conversations, WhatsApp is developing a message summarization feature powered by Meta AI. This tool will provide concise summaries of unread messages in chats, groups, and channels, helping users quickly grasp the essence of discussions without scrolling through extensive threads.

The feature, spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.15.12, introduces a “Summarize with Meta AI” button that appears when a significant number of messages are received. Upon activation, Meta’s Private Processing technology securely generates a summary, ensuring end-to-end encryption and user privacy. Notably, this feature will not be available in chats where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled.

Personalized AI-Generated Wallpapers

In addition to message summaries, WhatsApp is working on an AI-powered wallpaper generator. This feature allows users to create custom chat backgrounds by entering text prompts, enabling a more personalized and visually appealing messaging experience.

Accessible through the “Create with AI” option in the Wallpaper settings, users can describe their desired scene or aesthetic, and Meta AI will generate corresponding wallpapers. Users will also have the ability to refine prompts to explore different styles and regenerate wallpapers until they find a suitable match.

Privacy and User Control

Meta emphasizes that both features are designed with user privacy in mind. The Private Processing infrastructure ensures that message content remains confidential, with no access granted to WhatsApp, Meta, or third parties. Additionally, users have the option to disable these AI features through Advanced Chat Privacy settings, maintaining control over their messaging experience.

Availability

Both features are currently in development and available to a limited number of beta testers. While no official release date has been announced, these tools are expected to roll out to a broader audience in future updates.

Is This 1,999 Smartwatch the Best Deal of 2025? Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price
Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?
boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life
Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Under 35,000?
Could Your Next Galaxy Watch Tell You If You’re Eating Enough Carrots?
Share This Article
Aditi Sharma
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article Is Xiaomi's New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?
Next Article Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price Is This 1,999 Smartwatch the Best Deal of 2025? Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet? Here’s What We Know
By Swayam Malhotra
Is Lenovo's Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer
Is Lenovo’s Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer?
By Shweta Bansal
Is the Mahindra XUV700's Reign Over
Is the Mahindra XUV700’s Reign Over? Meet the New 7-Seater SUV Shaking Up India’s Market!
By Srishti Gulati
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For?
By Swayam Malhotra
Can a ₹11,999 Phone Really Do This? Realme C75 5G Shocks India!
By Hardik Mitra
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like