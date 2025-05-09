Are You Ready for AI in WhatsApp? Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce two AI-powered features: message summarization and AI-generated chat wallpapers. These tools aim to enhance user experience by simplifying message management and offering personalized chat aesthetics.

AI-Powered Message Summarization

For users overwhelmed by lengthy conversations, WhatsApp is developing a message summarization feature powered by Meta AI. This tool will provide concise summaries of unread messages in chats, groups, and channels, helping users quickly grasp the essence of discussions without scrolling through extensive threads.

The feature, spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.15.12, introduces a “Summarize with Meta AI” button that appears when a significant number of messages are received. Upon activation, Meta’s Private Processing technology securely generates a summary, ensuring end-to-end encryption and user privacy. Notably, this feature will not be available in chats where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled.

Personalized AI-Generated Wallpapers

In addition to message summaries, WhatsApp is working on an AI-powered wallpaper generator. This feature allows users to create custom chat backgrounds by entering text prompts, enabling a more personalized and visually appealing messaging experience.

Accessible through the “Create with AI” option in the Wallpaper settings, users can describe their desired scene or aesthetic, and Meta AI will generate corresponding wallpapers. Users will also have the ability to refine prompts to explore different styles and regenerate wallpapers until they find a suitable match.

Privacy and User Control

Meta emphasizes that both features are designed with user privacy in mind. The Private Processing infrastructure ensures that message content remains confidential, with no access granted to WhatsApp, Meta, or third parties. Additionally, users have the option to disable these AI features through Advanced Chat Privacy settings, maintaining control over their messaging experience.

Availability

Both features are currently in development and available to a limited number of beta testers. While no official release date has been announced, these tools are expected to roll out to a broader audience in future updates.