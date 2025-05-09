Is This 1,999 Smartwatch the Best Deal of 2025? Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price

In a market saturated with high-priced wearables, Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch Move emerges as a compelling alternative, offering a suite of premium features at an accessible price point of ₹1,999. Launched on April 21, 2025, and available from May 1, this smartwatch is Xiaomi’s first to be manufactured in India, signaling the company’s commitment to the local market.

Display and Design

The Redmi Watch Move boasts a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight. The screen supports an Always-On Display (AOD) feature, a rarity in this price segment, though enabling it reduces battery life from the standard 14 days to approximately 5 days. The watch’s 2.5D curved glass and 74% screen-to-body ratio contribute to its sleek aesthetic. Weighing 25 grams without the strap and 39 grams with it, the device is designed for comfort during extended wear. The anti-allergy TPU strap is both skin-friendly and easily replaceable, thanks to its quick-release mechanism.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Equipped with over 140 sports modes, including auto-detection for seven activities, the Redmi Watch Move caters to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts. Health monitoring features encompass 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO₂ measurement, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and menstrual cycle tracking. Xiaomi claims a heart rate detection accuracy of 97%, aligning with industry standards. The watch’s integration with the Mi Fitness app allows users to sync data with platforms like Strava, Google Fit, and SUUNTO, facilitating comprehensive health tracking.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, the Redmi Watch Move offers a user-friendly interface with smooth animations and efficient task management. Bluetooth calling is supported, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch, with the ability to store up to 10 contacts. Additional smart features include syncing notes, tasks, calendar events, and weather updates. The device also supports Hindi language, catering to a broader Indian audience.

Battery Life and Charging

Powered by a 300mAh battery, the Redmi Watch Move delivers up to 14 days of usage under typical conditions. With the AOD feature enabled, users can expect around 5 days of battery life. The watch charges via a magnetic charging cable, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 2 days of use, ensuring minimal downtime.

Durability and Build Quality

The smartwatch is IP68-rated, offering resistance to dust and water, making it suitable for everyday use and workouts. The inclusion of a functional crown button enhances navigation, allowing users to scroll through menus and access shortcuts with ease.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at ₹1,999, the Redmi Watch Move is available in four color options: Black Drift, Silver Sprint, Gold Rush, and Blue Blaze. The device can be purchased through Mi.com, Flipkart, and authorized Xiaomi retail outlets.

The Redmi Watch Move stands out in the budget smartwatch segment by offering features typically found in higher-priced models. Its combination of a vibrant AMOLED display, comprehensive health tracking, smart functionalities, and durable design makes it a noteworthy option for consumers seeking value without compromising on quality.