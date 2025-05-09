News

boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life

boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand, has launched the Storm Infinity Plus smartwatch, aiming to set a new standard in battery longevity and feature-richness in the budget segment.

Contents
Battery Life and ChargingDisplay and DesignHealth and Fitness FeaturesConnectivity and Smart FeaturesPricing and Availability

Battery Life and Charging

The Storm Infinity Plus is equipped with a substantial 680mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 30 days on typical usage and approximately 20 days under heavy use. The device also features ASAP Charge technology, allowing it to reach a full charge in just 60 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 4 days of usage.

Display and Design

Sporting a 1.96-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×296 pixels and 480 nits’ brightness, the smartwatch ensures clear visibility even under direct sunlight. It includes a Wake Gesture feature for quick screen access and a Rotating Crown for easy navigation. The device is IP68 rated, making it resistant to dust, sweat, and splashes.

Health and Fitness Features

The Storm Infinity Plus offers comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. It also provides menstrual tracking and guided breathing exercises. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes, along with daily activity tracking, step counting, distance measurement, and calorie burn estimation.

Connectivity and Smart Features

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, featuring a built-in speaker and microphone, and can store up to 10 frequently contacted numbers. Additional features include notifications, quick replies, emergency SOS alerts, Find My Device, alarms, stopwatch, calendar, calculator, media controls for music and camera, built-in games, and a voice assistant for hands-free operation.

Pricing and Availability

The boAt Storm Infinity Plus is available in two variants: the silicon strap version priced at ₹1,199, offered in Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey; and the nylon strap version priced at ₹1,399, available in Sports Black and Sports White. The smartwatch can be purchased through boAt’s official website and Flipkart.

With its extended battery life and array of features, the Storm Infinity Plus aims to cater to users seeking a reliable and affordable smartwatch option.

Is This 1,999 Smartwatch the Best Deal of 2025? Redmi Watch Move Packs Premium Features at a Budget Price
Are You Ready for AI in WhatsApp? Message Summaries and Custom Chat Wallpapers Are Coming Soon!
Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?
Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Under 35,000?
Could Your Next Galaxy Watch Tell You If You’re Eating Enough Carrots?
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article iQOO Neo 10 Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Ultimate Gaming Smartphone Under 35,000?
Next Article Is Xiaomi's New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For Is Xiaomi’s New QLED FX Pro the Smart TV Upgrade India Has Been Waiting For?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Most Durable Slim Phone Yet? Here’s What We Know
By Swayam Malhotra
Is Lenovo's Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer
Is Lenovo’s Custom Chip for the Yoga Pad Pro 14.5 a Game-Changer?
By Shweta Bansal
Is the Mahindra XUV700's Reign Over
Is the Mahindra XUV700’s Reign Over? Meet the New 7-Seater SUV Shaking Up India’s Market!
By Srishti Gulati
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For
Is the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis the Premium MPV India Has Been Waiting For?
By Swayam Malhotra
Can a ₹11,999 Phone Really Do This? Realme C75 5G Shocks India!
By Hardik Mitra
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
Free DOOM? Buying These Gadgets Gets You the Dark Ages!
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like