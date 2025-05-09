boAt Unveils Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch in India with 30-Day Battery Life

boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand, has launched the Storm Infinity Plus smartwatch, aiming to set a new standard in battery longevity and feature-richness in the budget segment.

Battery Life and Charging

The Storm Infinity Plus is equipped with a substantial 680mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 30 days on typical usage and approximately 20 days under heavy use. The device also features ASAP Charge technology, allowing it to reach a full charge in just 60 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 4 days of usage.

Display and Design

Sporting a 1.96-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×296 pixels and 480 nits’ brightness, the smartwatch ensures clear visibility even under direct sunlight. It includes a Wake Gesture feature for quick screen access and a Rotating Crown for easy navigation. The device is IP68 rated, making it resistant to dust, sweat, and splashes.

Health and Fitness Features

The Storm Infinity Plus offers comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. It also provides menstrual tracking and guided breathing exercises. For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch supports over 100 sports modes, along with daily activity tracking, step counting, distance measurement, and calorie burn estimation.

Connectivity and Smart Features

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, featuring a built-in speaker and microphone, and can store up to 10 frequently contacted numbers. Additional features include notifications, quick replies, emergency SOS alerts, Find My Device, alarms, stopwatch, calendar, calculator, media controls for music and camera, built-in games, and a voice assistant for hands-free operation.

Pricing and Availability

The boAt Storm Infinity Plus is available in two variants: the silicon strap version priced at ₹1,199, offered in Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey; and the nylon strap version priced at ₹1,399, available in Sports Black and Sports White. The smartwatch can be purchased through boAt’s official website and Flipkart.

With its extended battery life and array of features, the Storm Infinity Plus aims to cater to users seeking a reliable and affordable smartwatch option.