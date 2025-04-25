Can Businesses Really Master AI? Tech Mahindra Says ‘Yes,’ Here’s How.

Tech Mahindra launches ‘AI Delivered Right’ to guide businesses through the complex world of AI, focusing on practical, responsible, and scalable adoption. Many businesses today feel the pressure to adopt Artificial Intelligence, yet struggle to move beyond initial tests. They’re stuck in what some call “proof-of-concept purgatory,” unsure how to make AI truly work for them in the real world. Recognizing this challenge, Tech Mahindra has launched its new, comprehensive AI strategy: ‘AI Delivered Right.’ This initiative aims to cut through the complexity and help enterprises globally implement AI with clear purpose and measurable results.

Tech Mahindra isn’t new to the AI space. The company has a track record of delivering significant AI projects, including the development and open-sourcing of Project Indus, India’s first foundational large language model. This experience forms the bedrock of their ‘AI Delivered Right’ approach, which focuses on making AI adoption practical, responsible, and capable of scaling across different industries.

The core of this strategy lies in empowering businesses to get the most out of their AI investments. This means guiding them from the initial strategy phase all the way through to successfully implementing AI solutions. As the focus in AI shifts from simply building infrastructure to creating applications ready for AI, Tech Mahindra’s strategy puts a strong emphasis on smart data handling, keeping spending transparent and optimized, and ensuring smooth integration with major cloud providers. This helps customers update their older systems, making them more productive with AI.

Tech Mahindra’s ‘AI Delivered Right’ strategy is built on four key ideas:

Transformation Delivered: This is about putting AI right at the heart of business operations. The goal is to open up completely new ways of doing business and create fresh experiences for customers.

Productivity Delivered: Using intelligent automation and smart decision-making to make operations faster and more efficient.

Innovation Delivered: Using advanced AI to power new products, services, and improve how customers interact with businesses.

Assurance Delivered: Building trust and responsibility into every AI system deployed, ensuring strong governance and ethical practices.

A crucial part of this strategy involves working closely with other technology leaders. Tech Mahindra is building a carefully selected network of partners, including major cloud providers, platform creators, and new startups. This ensures that each time AI is implemented, it’s supported by the right technology, specific industry knowledge, and frameworks that have been proven to work.

Tech Mahindra is also directly addressing the need for more AI talent. They are investing in training their employees, with a goal to educate their workforce on the basics of AI and how to use it responsibly by the end of March 2026.

Mohit Joshi, Tech Mahindra’s CEO and Managing Director, understands the challenges businesses face. “As the AI landscape evolves, enterprises are looking for pathways to transition from exploration to expansion,” he said. “However, many find themselves in extended proof-of-concept stages, looking for a partner to facilitate a smooth shift into real-world implementation. Our ‘AI Delivered Right’ strategy plays a crucial role in this direction. It showcases our ability to transform AI aspirations into concrete outcomes in a responsible manner.”

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel Corporation, highlighted the success of their collaboration on Project Indus. “Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, we have successfully enabled the seamless deployment of sophisticated AI models across industries,” he noted, emphasizing the potential for businesses to gain a competitive edge.

Tech Mahindra is also developing advanced Agentic AI systems. These systems can make decisions and act autonomously in real-time, providing tangible benefits across various industries. To ensure these systems are reliable and trustworthy, Tech Mahindra uses its VerifAI framework to check and confirm the outcomes of AI projects. Project Indus, developed with Intel, is a clear example of Tech Mahindra’s capability to build and scale AI solutions globally.

Tapati Bandopadhyay, Expert Advisor – AI & Automation at Third Eye Advisory, pointed to Tech Mahindra’s existing solutions like ZeroOps, InfinityOps, and VerifAI as powerful tools that combine AI, Automation, and Analytics. She highlighted how these address complex business and IT problems with practical applications, providing clear visibility and control. Bandopadhyay specifically mentioned a new Pharmacovigilance solution as a demonstration of Tech Mahindra’s ability to deliver Agentic AI effectively, showing their vision for getting AI “right” by achieving real results in production.

The ‘AI Delivered Right’ strategy is specifically aimed at industries that are particularly ripe for significant changes driven by AI. This includes sectors like Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Manufacturing.

Through this focused strategy, Tech Mahindra is aiming to be the partner that helps businesses not just experiment with AI, but successfully integrate it to achieve real, impactful results.