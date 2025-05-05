Reviews

Realme Buds Air7 Review: Best ANC Earbuds Under ₹3000?

Realme Buds Air7 Review: Are these the best ANC earbuds under ₹3000 in India? Find out in our in-depth review.

Realme Buds Air7 Review
I recently had the chance to try out the Realme Buds Air7, the latest iteration after the Buds Air6. Given the upgrades, especially in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and battery life, I was really curious to see if they could be considered the best ANC earbuds in the ₹3,000 range. So, here’s my experience:

Contents
When I opened the box, here’s what I found inside:Design and BuildConnectivity, Pairing, and ControlsAudio QualityNoise Cancellation and Call PerformanceBattery LifeFinal Verdict

When I opened the box, here’s what I found inside:

  • Realme Buds Air7 in Lavender Purple colour
  • Additional ear tips in small and large sizes (medium ones were pre-installed)
  • A user guide, which made the setup process really easy

Design and Build

Realme Buds Air7 Review

The Realme Buds Air7 come in a sleek and compact rectangular charging case. It’s so small that it easily fits into my pocket. The transparent cover on the Lavender Purple and Moss Green variants looks really appealing, but being shiny plastic, it does attract fingerprints and minor scratches quite easily. The lower half of the case has a matte finish, which provides a nice contrast and a slightly better grip.

At the back of the case, there’s a handy USB Type-C port for charging, along with subtle Hi-Res audio branding. Its dimensions (61.53×48.53×3.77mm) make it perfect for handling during daily commutes.

Realme Buds Air7 Review

The earbuds themselves are very sleek and lightweight, each weighing just 4.9 grams. While they also have a shiny plastic build that attracts fingerprints, they feel quite durable for regular use. The matte finish touch-sensitive surface on the earbuds makes controlling music and calls really easy.

As for comfort, I found them quite good—they fit snugly and securely in my ears, and they stayed stable even during more active moments like running or cycling. With IP55 certification, I feel confident using them even if I sweat a bit or if there’s a light drizzle.

Connectivity, Pairing, and Controls

Realme Buds Air7 Review

Pairing the Realme Buds Air7 was a breeze, thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC codec support (along with SBC and AAC codecs). If you use a Realme or ColorOS-based phone, you’ll benefit from instant pairing as soon as you open the case.

For other devices, pairing is straightforward—just press the function button for three seconds until the indicator light blinks, and then connect via Bluetooth. The inclusion of Google Fast Pair makes the pairing process even more seamless, automatically linking when the case is near a compatible smartphone.

I particularly liked the dual-device connectivity feature. Switching between my phone and laptop was flawless. This is super useful for multitasking or taking calls in the middle of work without any interruptions. The touch controls were also very intuitive:

  • Double tap: Play/Pause or answer/end calls
  • Triple tap: Next/Previous track
  • Long press (2 seconds): Switch between ANC modes

Customization through the Realme Link app (available for both Android and iOS) really enhanced the usability. It allowed me to adjust the touch control functions and manage the volume, which was great.

Audio Quality

Realme Buds Air7 Review

The 12.4mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive audio clarity, and the bass is quite pronounced. Vocals are clear, although I felt the mids could have been a bit more balanced. The earbuds effectively handle a wide frequency range (20-40KHz), and the LHDC 5.0 certification significantly enhances the audio detail, providing a richer listening experience.

Realme Buds Air7 Review

The Realme Link app offers a variety of EQ presets—Serenade, Original Sound, Pure Bass, and Deep Bass—and there’s also a customizable equalizer so you can adjust the sound to your personal preference. The Spatial Audio feature, which is compatible with multi-channel audio sources, really enhances the streaming experience on platforms like YouTube and Google TV.

Noise Cancellation and Call Performance

The ANC capability, offering up to 52dB of noise cancellation, is really impressive for this price range. In real-world use, I noticed that it effectively reduced ambient noise, especially in outdoor environments. There are four ANC modes (Smart, Max, Moderate, Mild) that you can choose from depending on your surroundings. The Smart mode automatically adjusts based on the external noise levels.

The Transparency mode effectively enhances situational awareness, and I liked that it automatically activates when you remove one earbud—that’s a thoughtful addition.

Call clarity was also quite good, thanks to the triple microphones. They effectively reduced wind and moderate traffic noise, ensuring clear conversations even when I was outdoors.

Battery Life

Realme Buds Air7 Review

The battery performance has definitely improved compared to its predecessor. With the earbuds’ 62mAh battery, I managed to get around 5.5 hours of usage on LHDC mode with mixed ANC usage at about 60% volume. The earbuds offer a standalone usage ranging from 5 hours (LHDC with ANC) up to 13 hours (AAC without ANC).

The fast-charging support is really impressive. Just 10 minutes of charging gives you 10 hours of total playback. With the 480mAh charging case, the total battery life extends up to 52 hours (AAC without ANC) and around 20 hours (LHDC with ANC). Charging times are also reasonable, with the case fully charging in about 2 hours and the earbuds in just under an hour.

Final Verdict

Realme Buds Air7 Review

At a price of ₹3,299 (effectively ₹2,799 with offers), the realme Buds Air7 offer excellent value for money. They significantly enhance the listening experience with solid audio performance, reliable ANC, convenient dual-device connectivity, and improved battery life. While the plastic case is a bit prone to scratches, this minor drawback doesn’t overshadow their overall quality.

Overall, the realme Buds Air7 emerge as a standout choice for anyone looking for high-quality TWS earbuds under ₹3,000.

Review Overview
3.8
Build Quality & Design 4
Audio Quality 4
Call Quality 3
Battery Life 4
Price 4
Good Stuff Great audio quality and LHDC codec support Impressive ANC performance Convenient dual-device connectivity Solid battery life and quick charging Good call clarity
Bad Stuff Shiny plastic case is prone to fingerprints and scratches
Summary
At a price of ₹3,299 (effectively ₹2,799 with offers), the realme Buds Air7 offer excellent value for money.
BySumit Kumar
Follow:
Sumit Kumar, an alumnus of PDM Bahadurgarh, specializes in tech industry coverage and gadget reviews with 8 years of experience. His work provides in-depth, reliable tech insights and has earned him a reputation as a key tech commentator in national tech space. With a keen eye for the latest tech trends and a thorough approach to every review, Sumit provides insightful and reliable information to help readers stay informed about cutting-edge technology.
