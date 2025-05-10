NewsAutomobiles

Did You Miss the MG Windsor EV Pro’s Introductory Price? Here’s What It Costs Now

Lakshmi Narayanan
Lakshmi Narayanan
Did You Miss the MG Windsor EV Pro's Introductory Price

JSW MG Motor India’s latest electric vehicle, the Windsor EV Pro, launched on May 6, 2025, at an introductory price of ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This special pricing was limited to the first 8,000 bookings; a milestone achieved within just 24 hours of the launch. Consequently, the introductory offer has concluded, and the price has increased by ₹60,000, bringing the new ex-showroom price to ₹18.10 lakh.

For customers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the initial price was ₹12.50 lakh plus ₹4.5 per km. With the end of the introductory period, this has risen to ₹13.10 lakh plus ₹4.5 per km.

Features and Specifications

The Windsor EV Pro is equipped with a 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. It features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Warning. Additional features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, a powered tailgate, and a dual-tone interior with ivory and black upholstery.

Market Response

The rapid booking of 8,000 units within 24 hours underscores the strong market demand for the Windsor EV Pro. This swift uptake reflects growing consumer interest in electric vehicles that offer advanced features and extended range.

Availability

The Windsor EV Pro is available in a single, top-spec Essence Pro variant. Bookings commenced on May 8, 2025, through JSW MG Motor India’s official website and authorized dealerships.

The conclusion of the introductory pricing for the MG Windsor EV Pro marks a significant milestone in its market journey. With its advanced features and competitive pricing, the Windsor EV Pro continues to be a compelling option for consumers seeking a premium electric vehicle experience.

ByLakshmi Narayanan
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
