Is Sony’s Xperia 1 VII the Ultimate Rs 1.5 Lakh Camera Phone? Here’s Everything We Know Before the May 13 Launch

Sony is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 VII, on May 13, 2025, at 11:00 AM JST (7:30 AM IST). The launch event will be streamed live on Sony’s official Xperia YouTube channel.

Camera System: Alpha Technology Integration

The Xperia 1 VII is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup:

A 48MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

A 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

A 12MP periscope telephoto lens offering a continuous optical zoom range of 70–200mm.

Sony has teased that the Xperia 1 VII will be “powered by Alpha,” indicating the integration of technology from its Alpha series of professional cameras.

The device is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing sharp visuals and smooth scrolling. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Battery and Charging

A 5,100mAh battery is anticipated, supporting 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This setup aims to provide extended usage and quick recharging capabilities.

Design and Additional Features

Continuing Sony’s design philosophy, the Xperia 1 VII is expected to retain features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and front-facing stereo speakers. The device will likely have an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the Xperia 1 VII is expected to be priced around Rs. 1,44,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage may be priced higher. The device is anticipated to be available in colors like Frosted Black, Frosted Purple, and Frosted Silver.

The Xperia 1 VII appears to be a compelling option for photography enthusiasts and users seeking a premium smartphone experience. With its advanced camera system, high-resolution display, and robust performance specifications, it aims to stand out in the competitive flagship smartphone market.