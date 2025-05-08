Is the Motorola Edge 60 Pro the Best Phone Under ₹30,000 in India Right Now?

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 60 Pro in India, and it’s already making waves in the mid-range smartphone market. Priced competitively and packed with features, this device aims to offer premium experiences without the flagship price tag.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in two configurations:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage : ₹29,999

: ₹29,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹33,999

You can purchase the device through Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and select retail stores across India. It comes in three Pantone-certified colors: Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape, and Shadow.

Launch offers include up to six months of no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank credit cards, a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and exchange discounts up to ₹20,600.

Display and Design

The Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1220×2712 pixels). It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display supports HDR10+ and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors.

The device’s design includes a vegan leather or nylon-like textured back, providing a premium feel while maintaining a lightweight profile at 186 grams.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The device runs on Android 15-based Hello UI, offering a clean and intuitive user experience. Motorola promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring longevity and security for users.

Camera Capabilities

The Edge 60 Pro sports a versatile triple rear camera setup:

50MP primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C) with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

(Sony LYTIA 700C) with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens

10MP telephoto camera

For selfies and video calls, there’s a 50MP front-facing camera. This setup caters to photography enthusiasts, offering detailed shots and various shooting options.

Battery and Charging

A standout feature is the massive 6,000mAh battery, which has earned DXOMARK’s 2025 Gold Label for battery performance. It supports 90W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. Motorola claims that the fast charging can provide up to two days of usage in just minutes.

AI Integration

Motorola has integrated advanced AI features into the Edge 60 Pro, making it the first smartphone in India to offer users a choice between three AI assistants: Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI. The device includes a dedicated Moto AI button, providing quick access to features like:

Catch Me Up : Summarizes notifications

: Summarizes notifications Pay Attention : Offers real-time transcription and translation

: Offers real-time transcription and translation Remember This: Recalls on-screen content or app interactions

Additionally, users receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Perplexity Pro and Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of cloud storage.

Durability and Additional Features

The Edge 60 Pro is built to last, featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. It also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock capabilities.

With its impressive specifications, AI integration, and competitive pricing, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro positions itself as a strong contender in the sub-₹30,000 smartphone segment. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone seeking a reliable and feature-rich device, the Edge 60 Pro offers a compelling package.