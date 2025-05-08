News

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Slimmest Flagship Yet? Here’s What You Need to Know Before Its Launch

Swayam Malhotra
By Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Slimmest Flagship Yet

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST, during a virtual event titled “Beyond Slim.” This device aims to redefine smartphone design with its ultra-thin profile and high-end features.

Contents
Ultra-Thin Design Meets High PerformancePowerful InternalsCamera CapabilitiesBattery and ChargingPricing and Availability

Ultra-Thin Design Meets High Performance

Measuring just 5.84mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship to date. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Its titanium frame and IP68 rating ensure durability and resistance to dust and water.

Powerful Internals

Under the hood, the S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. It offers storage options of 256GB and 512GB, running on Android 15 with One UI 7. The device also supports Galaxy AI features, enhancing user experience through advanced machine learning capabilities.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front houses a 12MP selfie camera. While it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the high-resolution main sensor allows for digital zoom with minimal quality loss.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, the S25 Edge supports 25W wired charging. The battery capacity is slightly lower compared to other models in the S25 series, a trade-off for its slim design.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced between ₹1,13,000 and ₹1,31,900 in India. Samsung is offering a ₹4,000 pre-order credit for early reservations made through its official website.

The Galaxy S25 Edge combines a sleek design with powerful features, targeting users who prioritize both aesthetics and performance. Its ultra-thin profile sets it apart in the flagship smartphone market. The official launch will provide more details on availability and pricing.

Making Shopping Fair: Ensuring Everyone Can Afford and Access What They Need
Can These Sony Gadgets Make This Mother’s Day Unforgettable?
Is TECNO’s HiOS 15 the Game-Changer Indian Smartphone Users Have Been Waiting For?
Can a Robot Dog Steal the Show? TECNO’s Dynamic 1 Joins KKR in IPL 2025
Can Samsung’s 2025 AI TV Lineup Redefine What It Means to Watch TV at Home?
Share This Article
Avatar photo
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Ensuring Everyone Can Afford and Access What They Need Making Shopping Fair: Ensuring Everyone Can Afford and Access What They Need
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is Apple’s Bold Move to Make All iPhones in India a Game-Changer for the Global Tech Industry
Is Apple’s Bold Move to Make All iPhones in India a Game-Changer for the Global Tech Industry?
By Srishti Gulati
Is Windows 11’s New AI-Powered Start Menu the Upgrade We’ve Been Waiting For
Is Windows 11’s New AI-Powered Start Menu the Upgrade We’ve Been Waiting For?
By Vishal Jain
Can a Smartphone with a 50MP AI Camera and World-Record Battery Rating Actually Cost Just Rs. 29,999?
Can a Smartphone with a 50MP AI Camera and World-Record Battery Rating Actually Cost Just Rs. 29,999?
By Hardik Mitra
Google's Gemini Live the AI Assistant We've Been Waiting For
Is Google’s Gemini Live the AI Assistant We’ve Been Waiting For?
By Swayam Malhotra
realme GT 7
Tired of a Hot Phone? Can realme GT 7’s New Cooling Keep You Comfortable?
By Hardik Mitra
Infinx Acquires i3 Verticals' Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business
Is Your Doctor’s Billing About to Change? Infinx Makes a Huge $96 Million Move in Healthcare
By Hardik Mitra

You Might also Like