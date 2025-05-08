Is the Galaxy S25 Edge the Slimmest Flagship Yet? Here’s What You Need to Know Before Its Launch

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025, at 5:30 AM IST, during a virtual event titled “Beyond Slim.” This device aims to redefine smartphone design with its ultra-thin profile and high-end features.

Ultra-Thin Design Meets High Performance

Measuring just 5.84mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship to date. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Its titanium frame and IP68 rating ensure durability and resistance to dust and water.

Powerful Internals

Under the hood, the S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. It offers storage options of 256GB and 512GB, running on Android 15 with One UI 7. The device also supports Galaxy AI features, enhancing user experience through advanced machine learning capabilities.

Camera Capabilities

The smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup, featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front houses a 12MP selfie camera. While it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the high-resolution main sensor allows for digital zoom with minimal quality loss.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 3,900mAh battery, the S25 Edge supports 25W wired charging. The battery capacity is slightly lower compared to other models in the S25 series, a trade-off for its slim design.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be priced between ₹1,13,000 and ₹1,31,900 in India. Samsung is offering a ₹4,000 pre-order credit for early reservations made through its official website.

The Galaxy S25 Edge combines a sleek design with powerful features, targeting users who prioritize both aesthetics and performance. Its ultra-thin profile sets it apart in the flagship smartphone market. The official launch will provide more details on availability and pricing.