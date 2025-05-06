Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart

In a surprising move, Flipkart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G by ₹30,000, making the flagship device more accessible to a broader audience. Originally priced at ₹74,999, the 128GB variant is now available for ₹44,999, while the 256GB model has dropped to ₹50,999. This significant discount positions the Galaxy S24 5G as a compelling option for consumers seeking premium features at a more affordable price point.

A Closer Look at the Galaxy S24 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM, delivering robust performance for multitasking and gaming.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The 12MP front-facing camera caters to high-quality selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging, ensuring all-day usage.

Additional Savings and Offers

Beyond the base discount, Flipkart offers additional savings through exchange deals and bank offers. Customers can avail up to ₹27,500 off by exchanging their old smartphones, depending on the device’s condition and model. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can enjoy an extra 5% cashback, reducing the effective price even further.

For those preferring installment payments, Flipkart provides no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,750 per month, making the Galaxy S24 5G more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Availability and Color Options

The Galaxy S24 5G is available in four color variants: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. Interested buyers can purchase the device directly from Flipkart’s official website or mobile app. Given the substantial discount and added offers, the current pricing presents a valuable opportunity for consumers considering an upgrade to a flagship smartphone.