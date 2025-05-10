Is This the Ultimate Gaming Phone? iQOO Neo 10 Launches in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh Battery

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 in India on May 26, 2025, introducing a smartphone that combines high-performance hardware with gaming-centric features. This device aims to cater to users seeking robust performance and extended battery life.

Performance and Hardware

At the core of the iQOO Neo 10 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a recent addition to Qualcomm’s lineup. This processor offers notable improvements over its predecessor, including a 31% increase in CPU performance and a 49% boost in GPU capabilities. Benchmark tests indicate an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.4 million, positioning it ahead of competitors like the Dimensity 9300+ and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Complementing the main processor is iQOO’s SuperComputing Q1 chip, designed to enhance gaming performance. This dual-chip setup supports 144fps gaming, providing a smooth experience for high-frame-rate titles.

Battery and Charging

The Neo 10 features a substantial 7,000mAh battery, one of the largest in its category. Despite this, the device maintains a slim profile at 8.9mm thickness. Charging is expedited with 120W fast charging support, allowing for rapid power replenishment. The inclusion of bypass charging enables users to power the device directly while gaming, reducing heat generation and preserving battery health.

Display and Design

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This setup caters to both gamers and media consumers, offering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. The design includes a dual-tone finish, available in Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red color options, and features a distinctive squircle-shaped camera module.

Camera System

On the rear, the Neo 10 is anticipated to house a dual-camera setup, comprising a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is expected to be a 16MP shooter, suitable for selfies and video calls.

Memory and Storage

The device is likely to offer configurations with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. This combination ensures quick data access and efficient multitasking capabilities.

Cooling and Thermal Management

To manage heat during intensive tasks, the Neo 10 incorporates a 7,000mm² vapor chamber cooling system. This feature helps maintain optimal performance during extended gaming sessions.

Pricing and Availability

While the official price has not been announced, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be priced between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon India, iQOO’s official website, and select offline retailers.

Market Position

With its combination of a high-performance chipset, substantial battery capacity, and gaming-focused features, the iQOO Neo 10 positions itself as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. It aims to attract users who prioritize gaming performance and battery longevity in their mobile devices.