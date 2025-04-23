News

Is Your CCTV Camera Legal in India? New Rule Shakes Up Security Market

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Is Your CCTV Camera Legal in India? New Rule Shakes Up Security Market

A crucial government regulation changed India’s security landscape. All IP CCTV cameras sold in the country must now carry the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC). This move significantly boosts national security and data protection, ensuring surveillance technology meets stringent Indian standards.

This new mandate means cameras without the STQC stamp are no longer eligible for sale to anyone in India – be it a large corporation, a government body, or an individual homeowner. The clock has run out for non-compliant devices.

Amidst this significant shift, one Indian company stands out. Sparsh, a leading manufacturer of electronic security solutions in India, announced it has received STQC certification for the most extensive range of its CCTV products. This makes Sparsh the first Indian company to achieve this broad certification following the enforcement deadline.

Sparsh’s achievement highlights its early focus on quality and security, aligning with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) initiative. While the regulation now compels all players to get certified, Sparsh’s proactive approach means its wide array of certified cameras are ready and available. This ensures customers and partners avoid disruptions caused by the new requirements.

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Managing Director at Sparsh CCTV, emphasized the significance of this milestone. “Sparsh proudly stands as the first CCTV manufacturer globally to secure the prestigious STQC certification for such a wide variety of our products,” he stated. “This early certification reflects our deep commitment to designing and manufacturing in India, delivering secure, high-quality surveillance solutions that meet our nation’s highest standards. As the industry adapts to these vital new regulations, Sparsh provides the broadest selection of certified products immediately available to the Indian market.”

The STQC certification covers essential security requirements, evaluating aspects of both hardware and software to ensure data integrity and protect against cyber threats. By mandating this certification, the Indian government reinforces its commitment to building a trusted and secure surveillance ecosystem. The STQC’s ER IoTSCS norms effectively close the market to non-compliant cameras, marking a clear step towards greater trust and quality in security technology within India.

Sparsh’s extensive certification covers a wide variety of IP cameras designed for different uses, including Dome, Bullet, and Box cameras, with resolutions ranging from 2MP to 4K. Choosing an STQC-certified Sparsh camera now guarantees compliance and provides users with reliable systems from a pioneering Indian manufacturer.

This regulatory shift underscores India’s resolve to fortify its digital security infrastructure. With STQC certification now mandatory, and Sparsh leading the way with a broad range of certified products, the Indian surveillance market steps into a new era defined by enhanced security, quality, and self-reliance.

Hardik
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
