Is Your Sound About to Get a Major Upgrade? Philips Just Dropped 5 New Audio Bombshells

Tired of tinny tunes and dropped calls? Philips, in collaboration with TPV Technology India, just unveiled a fresh lineup of audio products that promise to seriously enhance your listening experience. From immersive earbuds with noise cancellation to a party speaker that will light up your nights, let’s dive into what Philips has in store for your ears.

The launch, announced on April 7, 2025, in New Delhi, includes a diverse range of devices catering to different needs and budgets. Whether you’re a busy professional needing crystal-clear calls, a music lover craving deep bass, or someone who loves to throw unforgettable parties, Philips seems to have you covered.

Cutting the Noise: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds Take Center Stage

Leading the charge are the Philips TWS earbuds, with two models aiming to capture the attention of the truly wireless audio enthusiasts.

Philips TAT1150: Priced at an MRP of INR 3,999/-, these earbuds are packed with features that punch above their weight. Imagine enjoying your favorite podcasts on a noisy train, completely undisturbed, thanks to the 32dB Active Noise Cancellation. And for those crucial calls? The Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) ensures your voice comes through loud and clear, even amidst chaos. Battery life won’t be a worry either, with a total playtime of up to a whopping 55 hours! Plus, the multipoint connectivity allows you to seamlessly switch between your phone and laptop – a real game-changer for multitaskers.

The 13mm drivers promise deep bass and balanced sound, while the IPX5 water resistance offers peace of mind during workouts or unexpected rain. Available in sleek colors like Deep black, Bright white, and Red Mahogany, these earbuds are available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Philips TAT1050: For those seeking similar premium features at a slightly more accessible price point of INR 2,899/-, the TAT1050 offers the same powerful ANC, AI noise cancellation mic, and 13mm drivers. The stylish flip-top charging case adds a touch of elegance. You also get multipoint connectivity, up to 50 hours of playtime, and IPX5 water resistance. Available in Deep black, Bright white, and Frosty green, these TWS earbuds can also be found on Amazon and Flipkart.

Neckband Lovers, Rejoice!

If you prefer the security and comfort of a neckband, the new Philips TAN1150 is worth a look. At an MRP of just INR 1,999/-, this neckband boasts an incredible battery life of up to 60 hours! That’s almost three days of uninterrupted listening. The 13mm drivers deliver immersive sound, and with Bluetooth 5.3, you can expect stable and efficient connectivity. Multipoint connectivity and IPX5 water resistance add to its appeal, making it a reliable companion for your daily activities. You can grab this budget-friendly neckband exclusively on Flipkart.

Pump Up the Volume: Party and Portable Speakers for Every Occasion

Philips isn’t just focusing on personal audio; they’re also bringing the noise with their new speaker offerings.

Philips TAX5509 Party Speaker: Get ready to turn any gathering into a full-blown party with this beast of a speaker. Packing a massive 260W (Max) sound output, it promises a superior audio experience that will get everyone moving. The dynamic full-speaker rainbow LED lights create an electrifying atmosphere, pulsing to the rhythm of your music. Karaoke night? This speaker comes with a microphone included, along with dual mic inputs and a guitar input for live performances.

The built-in voice changer and dynamic bass boost add extra layers of fun. You can even fine-tune your sound with 5 EQ modes and dedicated bass, treble, and echo controls. With multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, USB, TF card, and FM radio, the music never has to stop. Plus, the built-in handle and wheels make it surprisingly portable for such a powerful speaker. Priced at an MRP of INR 27,990/-, this party essential is available on Amazon.

Philips TAS1209 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: For those who like to take their music on the go, the TAS1209 offers powerful sound in a compact package. With a 10W output and punchy bass, it delivers an immersive listening experience wherever you are. The IPX4 splash and sweat-resistant design makes it perfect for outdoor adventures. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime, seamless connectivity, and a hands-free call facility. Want even bigger sound? Pair it with another identical speaker for a stereo experience. The touch controls and handy hook add to its convenience. Priced at an affordable INR 1,699/-, this Bluetooth speaker is available both online (exclusively on Flipkart) and offline.

What Does This Mean for You?

This launch from Philips, spearheaded by TPV Technology in India, signifies a commitment to providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality audio solutions at competitive prices. Whether you’re looking for immersive personal audio for work and travel or powerful sound systems to liven up your social gatherings, Philips seems to have a compelling option for you. The focus on features like Active Noise Cancellation, long battery life, and robust sound quality suggests that Philips is aiming to deliver an enhanced audio experience without breaking the bank.

It’s worth noting that the Bluetooth wireless speaker (TAS1209) has an exclusive online availability through Flipkart, while the other products are available across leading online and offline retailers.

So, are you ready to upgrade your sound experience? With this new lineup, Philips is certainly making a strong case for your next audio purchase. Keep an eye out for these products hitting the shelves and online stores near you!