Could a Smartphone Under ₹22,000 Really Change How You Create? The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Arrives with a Built-in Pen and Serious AI muscle  

A new contender enters the Indian smartphone arena, and it’s packing a surprise: a built-in stylus. The motorola edge 60 STYLUS is set to go on sale at an attention-grabbing offer price of just ₹21,999*, exclusively available on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country. But this phone is more than just a handy pen holder; Motorola is touting it as a creative powerhouse, loaded with segment-first features and AI to back it up.

We’ve seen stylus-equipped phones before, but they usually come with a much heftier price tag. Motorola is disrupting that by bringing the convenience and functionality of a built-in stylus to a more accessible segment. Imagine jotting down notes the moment inspiration strikes without unlocking your phone, sketching out ideas that transform into images with AI, or effortlessly converting your handwritten thoughts into text documents. The moto AI integration promises features like AI Sketch to Image and handwriting-to-text conversion, aiming to make the stylus a truly productive tool.

For many, a smartphone’s camera is its most crucial feature. The motorola edge 60 stylus doesn’t shy away here, featuring a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. This isn’t just a high megapixel count; the sensor, combined with Ultra Pixel technology and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), is designed to capture more light and deliver sharper, clearer photos, even when the lighting isn’t perfect. AI-powered features like Action Shot help freeze fast-moving subjects without blur, and the ever-popular Magic Eraser, powered by Google Photos AI, lets you easily remove unwanted objects from your pictures. The stylus even helps with precise photo editing.

Beyond the camera, the edge 60 stylus introduces Glance AI, an exclusive feature looking to transform your lock screen into a personalized hub. Think personalized styling suggestions based on your photos, curated content tailored to your interests, and even instant shopping opportunities directly from your lock screen. It’s an interesting step towards making the smartphone experience more intuitive and visually engaging using generative AI.

The phone also aims to impress with its display and design. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD pOLED flat display, offering a sharp 1220p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which should make for a vibrant and immersive viewing experience, whether you’re watching videos or scrolling through content. Motorola hasn’t sacrificed durability for design either, with an ultra-thin and lightweight profile featuring a premium vegan leather finish. Plus, it comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, offering peace of mind for everyday use.

Under the hood, the motorola edge 60 stylus is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Built on a power-efficient 4nm architecture, this chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), should handle multitasking, stylus interactions, and AI features smoothly. The phone also supports 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E for fast connectivity. Keeping everything running is a 5000mAh battery, and the included 68W TurboPower charger promises quick top-ups, giving you hours of power in just 15 minutes. A notable addition in this segment is 15W wireless charging support.

The software experience is based on Android 15 out of the box, with Motorola’s clean interface enhanced by moto ai features designed to simplify daily tasks. Features like Catch Me Up for notification summaries and Style Sync for matching wallpapers to your outfit offer a glimpse into how Motorola is integrating AI into the user experience.

Available in two Pantone® curated colors, Surf the Web and Gibraltar Sea, the motorola edge 60 stylus offers a compelling package at its price point. With the combination of a built-in stylus, a capable camera, a stunning display, and a suite of AI features, Motorola is making a strong case for the edge 60 stylus as a versatile and creative tool for the masses.

For those interested, the effective launch price of ₹21,999* for the 8GB+256GB variant can be achieved through affordability offers like a ₹1,000 additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart or a ₹1,000 instant discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards for full swipe transactions. Reliance Jio users can also avail benefits worth Rs. 10,000.