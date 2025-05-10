Lava Agni 3 with Dual AMOLED Screens Now Available at 11,000: Here’s Where to Buy

The Lava Agni 3 5G, India’s first dual AMOLED display smartphone, is now available at a significant discount. Originally priced at ₹20,999, the device can now be purchased for as low as ₹11,000 through select offers and exchange deals. This price drop makes it an attractive option for users seeking premium features at an affordable price point.

Lava Agni 3 5G: Specifications

Primary Display : 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits’ peak brightness.

: 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits’ peak brightness. Secondary Display : 1.74-inch AMOLED “InstaScreen” on the rear, allowing users to check notifications, control music, and take selfies using the main camera.

: 1.74-inch AMOLED “InstaScreen” on the rear, allowing users to check notifications, control music, and take selfies using the main camera. Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, designed for dual-screen functionality.

: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, designed for dual-screen functionality. Memory : 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1.

: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1. Camera Setup : Rear : 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Front : 16MP camera.

: Battery : 5000mAh with 66W fast charging support.

: 5000mAh with 66W fast charging support. Operating System : Android 14 with a clean, bloatware-free interface, and promised updates for three years.

: Android 14 with a clean, bloatware-free interface, and promised updates for three years. Additional Features: IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a customizable “Action Key” for quick access to apps and functions.

Where to Buy

Amazon India : The Lava Agni 3 5G is listed at ₹20,998. However, with a ₹4,000 instant-off coupon and additional bank offers, the effective price can be reduced further.

: The Lava Agni 3 5G is listed at ₹20,998. However, with a ₹4,000 instant-off coupon and additional bank offers, the effective price can be reduced further. Lava’s Official Website : Existing Lava Agni users can avail of loyalty discounts, with up to ₹8,000 off for Agni 2 users and ₹4,000 off for Agni 1 users

: Existing Lava Agni users can avail of loyalty discounts, with up to ₹8,000 off for Agni 2 users and ₹4,000 off for Agni 1 users 93Mobiles : Offers the device at ₹17,999 with additional discounts on bulk purchases.

: Offers the device at ₹17,999 with additional discounts on bulk purchases. eBay India: The device is available at ₹334.90 (approximately ₹27,000), catering to international buyers.

User Experience

Users have praised the Lava Agni 3 5G for its vibrant display, smooth performance, and innovative dual-screen design. The “InstaScreen” adds convenience, allowing quick interactions without turning the phone around. The “Action Key” enhances usability by providing customizable shortcuts.

The device’s clean Android interface, devoid of bloatware, ensures a smooth user experience. Lava’s commitment to providing timely updates further adds to the device’s appeal.

With its premium features, innovative design, and significant price drop, the Lava Agni 3 5G stands out as a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone segment. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone looking for value for money, this device offers a blend of style and functionality that’s hard to overlook.