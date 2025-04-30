realme Turns 7 in India: Are You Ready for Deals So Good, They’ll Make Your Wallet Sing?

Seven years fly by when you’re making a splash! realme, a brand that quickly became a favorite among India’s youth, is celebrating its 7th anniversary in the country with a massive sale event. Get ready for some truly irresistible deals on their most popular smartphones across the P Series, Number Series, and GT Series.

Starting today, April 30th, and running until May 8th, 2025, the realme Anniversary Sale is live on realme.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and even offline stores. This isn’t just about simple discounts; expect exclusive bundle offers, convenient no-cost EMI options, and extra savings through bank discounts and exchange bonuses. It’s a full-blown celebration with benefits for every kind of buyer.

Adding to the excitement, realme has also launched a striking new Nitro Orange color variant for the realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G. This vibrant new option will be available for purchase on realme.com and Amazon starting May 1st.

realme’s journey in India has been marked by a deep understanding of what young consumers want. Their product and marketing strategies consistently hit the mark with India’s digital-native generation, fostering one of the most active tech communities around. It’s this connection that has fueled their rapid growth.

Beyond just offering popular devices, realme has shown a strong commitment to the “Make in India” initiative. They’ve already manufactured over 100 million smartphones right here in India. Looking ahead, realme plans to localize the production of their entire AIoT lineup within the next three years, which includes popular items like earphones, smartwatches, and tablets. This move further strengthens India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant tech hub.

The brand is also actively expanding its smart ecosystem to reach more Indian homes. According to Counterpoint, realme saw impressive growth in the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment, with shipments increasing by 55% year-on-year. By partnering with local manufacturers, realme is aiming to produce 5 million AIoT devices annually, which in turn is expected to create over 2,000 new jobs across the country.

Accessibility is another key focus. realme continues to grow its offline presence, with more than 40,000 retail stores now stocking their products across India. They are also working towards having over 650 customer service centers operational by the end of 2025, ensuring that after-sales support is easily available nationwide.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the exciting offers available during the realme Anniversary Sale:

During the realme 7th Anniversary Sale, customers can find attractive deals across various realme smartphone series. On Flipkart, the realme P3x 5G is available with offers bringing the 6GB+128GB variant down to ₹11,999 from ₹13,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant to ₹12,999 from ₹14,999. The realme P3 Pro 5G sees significant price drops on Flipkart, with the 8GB+128GB variant available at ₹18,999 (originally ₹23,999), the 8GB+256GB at ₹19,999 (originally ₹24,999), and the 12GB+256GB at ₹21,999 (originally ₹26,999), all including a ₹1,000 Central Bank (SBI) offer.

The realme P3 5G on Flipkart is offered at ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB (from ₹16,999), ₹15,999 for the 8GB+128GB (from ₹17,999), and ₹17,999 for the 8GB+256GB (from ₹19,999), including bank offers. Flipkart also features the realme P3 Ultra 5G with offers reducing the 8GB+128GB to ₹22,999 (from ₹26,999), the 8GB+256GB to ₹23,749 (from ₹27,999), and the 12GB+256GB to ₹25,749 (from ₹29,999), factoring in price drops, coupons, and Central Bank (SBI) offers.

On Amazon, the flagship realme GT 7 Pro is available with discounts, bringing the 12GB+256GB variant to ₹49,999 (from ₹54,999) and the 16GB+512GB variant to ₹54,999 (from ₹59,999), combining price drops and bank offers. The realme 80 Pro 5G on Amazon has an instant discount of ₹2,000 across all variants, making the 8GB+128GB available at ₹17,999 (from ₹19,999), the 8GB+256GB at ₹19,499 (from ₹21,499), and the 12GB+256GB at ₹21,499 (from ₹23,499). The realme Narzo 80x 5G on Amazon is offered at ₹11,999 for the 6GB+128GB (from ₹13,999) and ₹12,999 for the 8GB+128GB (from ₹14,999), through a combination of price drop and instant discount.

For offline purchases, the realme 14T 5G has a ₹1,000 Credit Card EMI benefit, resulting in an effective price of ₹16,999 for the 8GB+128GB (from ₹17,999) and ₹18,999 for the 8GB+256GB (from ₹19,999). The realme 14 Pro 5G offline offers include a ₹2,000 Credit Card EMI or ₹1,000 full swipe bank offer, bringing the 8GB+128GB to ₹22,999 (from ₹24,999) and the 8GB+256GB to ₹24,999 (from ₹26,999).

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G offline deals provide various benefits based on the variant and payment method, with effective prices ranging from ₹27,999 for the 8GB+128GB (from ₹29,999) up to ₹33,999 for the 12GB+512GB (from ₹37,999). Lastly, the realme 14x 5G offline is available with a ₹1,000 Credit Card EMI benefit, making the 6GB+128GB ₹13,999 (from ₹14,999) and the 8GB+128GB ₹14,999 (from ₹15,999). All these devices are also available on realme.com.

All these fantastic deals on smartphones are also available on realme.com, giving you multiple avenues to grab your favorite device.

The newly launched realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G in Nitro Orange is set to turn heads. It boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz HyperGlow display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset, a massive 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support, and a capable 50MP Sony OIS camera. Alongside the existing Speed Silver and Racing Green options, the Nitro Orange variant will be available on Amazon and realme.com starting May 1st, with prices beginning at ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

Don’t miss out on realme’s 7th Anniversary Sale – it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone or dive into the realme ecosystem with these incredible offers!