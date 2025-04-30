Is Your Wrist Ready for Titan’s Hypnotic New Watches?

Man’s fascination with complex machines is a tale as old as time. Titan Watches taps into this deep-rooted interest with their new Automatics Collection, designed for men who see their watch as more than just a timepiece, but a piece of working art on their wrist. This collection isn’t just about telling time; it’s about showcasing the intricate dance happening within.

The collection highlights the captivating beauty of mechanical watchmaking through skeletal dials. You get a front-row seat to the gears, springs, and jewels working in perfect harmony. It’s where complex engineering becomes the very heart of the watch’s style.

These aren’t delicate showpieces, though. Each watch packs serious watchmaking credentials. They feature 21 jewel bearings, which reduce friction and improve accuracy. The movement vibrates at 21,600 beats per hour, contributing to smooth second hand motion and reliable timekeeping. And with a 42-hour power reserve, your watch keeps ticking long after you take it off. These watches are built for guys who appreciate precision and the craftsmanship that makes it happen.

The Titan Automatics Collection offers four distinct styles, each speaking to a different personality.

Leading the collection is the Yin Yang Skeletal Automatic. This watch finds beauty in balance, displaying a unique Yin-Yang design right on the skeletal dial. It features refined press-pattern details and comes in classic stainless steel and elegant rose gold combinations. It’s a watch that makes a confident statement, perfect for formal settings where details matter.

Inspired by the powerful symbol of strength and rebirth, the Phoenix Skeletal Automatic features bold skeletal dials crafted to resemble phoenix wings. A knurled crown adds a touch of sophistication. You can find this watch in a sharp monochromatic Eclipse Black or a rich Ember Rose Gold. It’s a watch that stands out, ideal for evening events and making a strong impression.

The Nexus Skeletal Automatic blends a modern look with a hint of timeless symbolism. Its skeletal dial takes inspiration from a ship’s helm, representing forward movement and progress. This design gives you a clear view into the automatic movement powering the watch. Available in versatile Coffee Brown, Gunmetal, and Midnight Blue dial colors, its sporty feel and integrated bracelet make it a great fit for smart casual looks and adding a touch of refinement to your everyday style.

For the man who isn’t afraid to embrace luxury, the Golden Heart Skeletal Automatic is a statement piece. It’s crafted for those who love the undeniable appeal of gold. The gilded skeletal dial showcases meticulous details. Choose from bi-metal or full gold variants. This watch is perfect for formal occasions, celebrations, and refined evening wear where a bold, luxurious touch is essential.

“This collection marks an important step for Titan,” says Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head – Titan Watches. “We wanted to create timepieces that blend sophisticated watchmaking with contemporary style. These watches are for the man who sees his watch as a way to express himself and his appreciation for craftsmanship. They speak volumes before you even say a word.”

Beyond the captivating dials, each watch includes luminous hands and clearly applied indices, ensuring you can read the time easily, day or night. The dual-finished solid stainless steel straps provide a premium feel and ensure the watches transition smoothly from day to evening.

The Titan Automatics Collection is available now, with prices ranging from INR 18,325 to INR 22,150. You can find them at Titan Stores and online at www.titan.co.in. Owning one of these watches is more than just owning a timekeeping device; it’s owning a piece of intricate engineering and refined style.