Can a Real Laptop Really Cost Just ₹12,990? Primebook’s Summer Fest Says YES!

Big news for anyone hunting for an affordable laptop this summer! Primebook, the Indian brand known for making budget-friendly Android laptops, just announced its ‘Prime Summer Fest 2025’. This direct-to-customer event brings significant price drops, making personal computing more accessible for students and young professionals.

Primebook has been building a name for itself by focusing on creating reliable laptops that don’t cost a fortune. They design, develop, and manufacture their devices right here in India, specifically for the needs of Indian users. They even received recognition at the Flipkart Ads Jury 3.0 for their earlier efforts. Their mission is clear: put capable technology within reach of everyone who needs it for learning or working.

The ‘Prime Summer Fest 2025’ is a direct way Primebook delivers on that promise. For a limited time, you can find exclusive discounts on some of their most popular models available only through their own online store.

Here’s a look at the special pricing during the fest:

Primebook S Wifi: Now available for ₹13,490

Now available for ₹13,490 Primebook 4G: Drops to just ₹12,990

Drops to just ₹12,990 Primebook S 4G: Priced at ₹15,490

Getting a laptop for as low as ₹12,990 is a big deal for many. Students often need a reliable machine for online classes, assignments, and research, but budgets can be tight. A price point like this removes a major hurdle, making it possible for more individuals to own a personal device for their educational journey or early career.

Aman Verma, Primebook COO and Co-founder, shared his excitement about the event. “Primebook is thrilled to announce the Prime Summer Fest 2025, bringing unbeatable discounts starting at ₹12,990,” he said. “Following the success of our award-winning campaigns, we’re delivering incredible value directly to our customers this summer!”

What makes Primebooks different? They run on PrimeOS, Primebook’s own system based on Android. This gives you the flexibility and familiarity of using mobile apps – including access to over 10,000 educational applications – combined with the functionality of a laptop with a physical keyboard and larger screen. It’s built for multitasking and provides a focused environment ideal for studying or getting work done without constant notifications pulling you away.

For anyone needing a dependable laptop under ₹15,000, Primebook has become a trusted option. The ‘Prime Summer Fest 2025’ is a limited-period opportunity to get these affordable computing solutions directly from the source. If you’ve been waiting for the right time and price to get a laptop, this fest offers a strong reason to check out Primebook’s direct platform.