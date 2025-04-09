Dropped Your Charger Again? ASUS and Swiggy Instamart Promise Tech Relief in a Flash!

Ever been in a frantic rush for a meeting only to realize your laptop charger is nowhere to be found? Or perhaps you’re settling in for a late-night gaming session and your mouse gives up the ghost? If you’ve experienced this tech accessory emergency, ASUS India and Swiggy Instamart might just have the answer to your prayers.

In a move that highlights the increasing demand for instant gratification, ASUS India, the well-known Taiwanese tech company, has teamed up with Swiggy Instamart, India’s popular quick commerce platform. The goal? To deliver essential ASUS accessories like keyboards, mice, and chargers to your doorstep in under 10 minutes. Yes, you read that right – minutes!

This partnership, announced on April 9th, signifies ASUS’s commitment to making its products easily accessible to consumers. By joining forces with Swiggy Instamart, ASUS expands its presence beyond traditional retail and online marketplaces, tapping into the growing trend of quick commerce. This means that residents in major cities like Pune, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad can now get their hands on crucial tech accessories with the same speed and convenience as ordering groceries or daily essentials.

For ASUS, 2024 was a significant year for its accessories business in India. This collaboration with Swiggy Instamart aims to build on that momentum by offering consumers unparalleled ease of access. Imagine the relief of knowing that a replacement charger or a new mouse is just a few taps away on your phone and will arrive before your pizza even gets cold.

The selection of accessories available through Swiggy Instamart includes a range of chargers, keyboards, and mice. Need a reliable charger for your laptop? You can choose between the ASUS 65W Type-C Universal Adapter in black or the compact ASUS 65W Type-C GaN Universal Adapter in white. Looking for a comfortable and stylish keyboard? The ASUS KW100 Marshmallow Keyboard is available in Oat Milk beige and Green Tea Latte green. For those needing a mouse, options range from silent ergonomic models like the ASUS MD102 to multi-device wireless options like the ASUS MW203 and the stylish ASUS MD100 Marshmallow mouse. Gamers are also catered to with the ASUS MD200 Smart O Wireless Mouse, featuring programmable buttons and high DPI.

Arnold SU, the Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, aptly captured the essence of this collaboration, stating that it reflects ASUS’s dedication to adapting to evolving consumer lifestyles. He emphasized that in today’s fast-paced world, waiting for essential tech accessories is no longer viable. By leveraging Swiggy Instamart’s extensive network, ASUS aims to streamline the process of demand and delivery, ensuring that users can quickly obtain the high-quality accessories they need for work, gaming, or everyday tasks.

This partnership not only benefits consumers by offering speed and convenience but also highlights the changing retail landscape. Quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart are reshaping how urban consumers shop, prioritizing speed and ease in their daily lives. ASUS’s decision to embrace this trend demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to meeting customer needs.

So, the next time you find yourself in a tech accessory bind, remember that ASUS and Swiggy Instamart have teamed up to bring you a swift solution. It’s a testament to how technology companies are constantly seeking new ways to integrate into our fast-paced lives, ensuring that even a minor inconvenience like a lost charger can be resolved in minutes. This collaboration promises a new level of convenience for ASUS users, making tech-related hiccups a little less stressful.