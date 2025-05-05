Indian Audio Brand Just Dropped a Soundbar That Will Blow Your Mind!

Forget everything you thought you knew about home entertainment. Indian audio giant Zebronics has just unleashed the Zeb Juke Bar 10000, a soundbar so powerful and immersive, it’s poised to redefine your living room experience. As the first Indian brand to introduce a 7.2.4 surround sound system, Zebronics is not just competing with global giants; it’s setting a new benchmark.

Imagine being enveloped in a cocoon of rich, crystal-clear audio. The Juke Bar 10000, powered by Zebronics’ own Zeb-AcoustiMax Multi-Dimensional Technology, makes this a reality. Its intricate 7.2.4 setup boasts ten meticulously placed drivers in the soundbar itself, complemented by dual wireless rear satellites and a robust wireless subwoofer. This isn’t just about loud sound; it’s about precisely directed audio that makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. The dual 16.51 cm subwoofer drivers, enhanced by dual 20.32 cm bass passive radiators, deliver a deep, resonant bass that you don’t just hear – you feel it in your bones.

But the sheer power of this soundbar is only half the story. With a massive 1100W RMS output, the Juke Bar 10000 fills your room with sound that’s both thunderous and nuanced. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies takes the audio experience to a whole new dimension, creating a breathtaking 3D soundscape. Every whisper, every explosion, every musical note is rendered with stunning clarity and precision, transforming your movie nights, gaming sessions, and music listening into truly immersive events.

Connectivity is key in today’s world, and the Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 doesn’t disappoint. Featuring Bluetooth v5.3, TV (eARC), Optical IN, USB, and AUX ports, it seamlessly integrates with all your devices. Want to take the entertainment up a notch? The included wireless UHF microphone and karaoke function are perfect for spontaneous singing sessions with friends and family.

Controlling this powerhouse is a breeze, thanks to the integrated LED display and the intuitive remote control. Its sleek, wall-mountable design also ensures it complements your home décor without taking up precious space.

Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director of Zebronics, couldn’t contain his pride at the launch: “The Juke Bar 10000 is our flagship Home Audio powerhouse, and we are extremely proud to achieve a milestone as the first Indian brand to launch a 7.2.4 Surround Sound system, redefining what home entertainment can be. It’s a true game changer… a product that transports you straight into the heart of the action and a means to an end to our vision to bring world-class audio tech to the Indian consumers at large, which is verbatim to our motto – ‘Premium For Masses’…”

This isn’t just another soundbar; it’s a statement. Zebronics is demonstrating that premium audio experiences are no longer exclusive to international brands. The Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 is bringing cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers at an accessible price point.

Ready to elevate your home entertainment to a cinematic level? The Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 is available now on Flipkart and Amazon at an introductory price of ₹44,999. Don’t just watch – experience the sound.