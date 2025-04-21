Tired of Dead Phones and Tangled Wires? This Mini Powerhouse Has a Secret Weapon!

Imagine this: You are rushing between meetings, exploring a new city, or finally relaxing on a flight, and your phone battery icon flashes red. Panic sets in. Then you remember your bulky power bank and the missing cable. Frustrating, right?

Stuffcool, a brand making waves right here in India, understands this everyday struggle. They just launched the Maverick Mini Powerbank, and it is built for exactly these moments. Don’t let the “Mini” fool you; this is a serious power player packed into a size that actually fits in your pocket.

Weighing just 322 grams and measuring a mere 10.3×7.5×3.0 cm – roughly the size of a small wallet – the Maverick Mini defies its 20,000mAh capacity. That is enough juice to charge your devices multiple times over, keeping you connected all day and beyond.

But here is the real game-changer, the “secret weapon”: built-in cables. Yes, you read that right. The Maverick Mini features integrated 20W Type-C and 20W Lightning cables. Leave those extra wires at home! Simply pull out the right cable and plug directly into your iPhone or Android device. It charges an iPhone to 50% in a quick 30 minutes, and powers up compatible Android phones efficiently too.

Need to recharge the Maverick itself? The built-in Type-C cable handles 18W input, meaning the power bank gets back to full power fast, ready for your next adventure.

Stuffcool did not stop there. They included an additional 22.5W USB-A port. This means you can fast charge a wide range of other devices, including popular models from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Pixel, and more. It is a truly versatile charging hub in a tiny package.

Stay informed about your power level with the clear digital battery display. A quick glance tells you exactly how much charge remains, so you are never caught off guard.

The Maverick is more than just convenient; it is also a product of local pride. Proudly Made in India and BIS approved, it meets stringent quality and safety standards.

Whether you are a busy professional, a frequent traveler, or just someone who hates being tied down by low battery anxiety and messy cables, the Stuffcool Maverick Mini offers a liberating solution. Grab yours on stuffcool.com or amazon.in and experience the freedom of staying charged and connected, completely wire-free.