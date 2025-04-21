News

Tired of Dead Phones and Tangled Wires? This Mini Powerhouse Has a Secret Weapon!

Hardik Mitra
By Hardik Mitra
3 Min Read
Stop tangled cables & dead phones! The Stuffcool Maverick Mini 20000mAh power bank with built-in cables offers fast charging & ultimate portability. Made in India & BIS approved.

Imagine this: You are rushing between meetings, exploring a new city, or finally relaxing on a flight, and your phone battery icon flashes red. Panic sets in. Then you remember your bulky power bank and the missing cable. Frustrating, right?

Stuffcool, a brand making waves right here in India, understands this everyday struggle. They just launched the Maverick Mini Powerbank, and it is built for exactly these moments. Don’t let the “Mini” fool you; this is a serious power player packed into a size that actually fits in your pocket.

Weighing just 322 grams and measuring a mere 10.3×7.5×3.0 cm – roughly the size of a small wallet – the Maverick Mini defies its 20,000mAh capacity. That is enough juice to charge your devices multiple times over, keeping you connected all day and beyond.

But here is the real game-changer, the “secret weapon”: built-in cables. Yes, you read that right. The Maverick Mini features integrated 20W Type-C and 20W Lightning cables. Leave those extra wires at home! Simply pull out the right cable and plug directly into your iPhone or Android device. It charges an iPhone to 50% in a quick 30 minutes, and powers up compatible Android phones efficiently too.

Need to recharge the Maverick itself? The built-in Type-C cable handles 18W input, meaning the power bank gets back to full power fast, ready for your next adventure.

Stuffcool did not stop there. They included an additional 22.5W USB-A port. This means you can fast charge a wide range of other devices, including popular models from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Pixel, and more. It is a truly versatile charging hub in a tiny package.

Stay informed about your power level with the clear digital battery display. A quick glance tells you exactly how much charge remains, so you are never caught off guard.

The Maverick is more than just convenient; it is also a product of local pride. Proudly Made in India and BIS approved, it meets stringent quality and safety standards.

Whether you are a busy professional, a frequent traveler, or just someone who hates being tied down by low battery anxiety and messy cables, the Stuffcool Maverick Mini offers a liberating solution. Grab yours on stuffcool.com or amazon.in and experience the freedom of staying charged and connected, completely wire-free.

Is the OnePlus 13T Launching This Week? Here’s What We Know About Specs and India Release!
Does Your Phone Die TOO Fast? OPPO’s New K13 5G Just Launched with a Colossal 7000mAh Battery in India!
Can Your Next Smartwatch Be Proudly Made in India? Xiaomi Just Made a Big Move!
Can Your Living Room Sound This Real? boAt’s New Soundbars Promise Stadium Vibes!
Is Your Phone Holding You Back? OPPO K13 5G Unleashes Your OverPowered Era!
Share This Article
Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
Follow:
With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
Previous Article The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is This Real? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Just Got a Staggering Rs. 44,000 Price Cut Online!
Next Article Is Your Gaming Rig Ready? The WD_BLACK SN7100 SSD Just Landed in India with Speeds That Will Shock You! Is Your Gaming Rig Ready? The WD_BLACK SN7100 SSD Just Landed in India with Speeds That Will Shock You!
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Will MG M9's India Entry Through CKD Finally Make Luxury Electric MPVs Affordable
Will MG M9’s India Entry Through CKD Finally Make Luxury Electric MPVs Affordable?
Automobiles
Xiaomi India Launches Redmi Watch Move – Xiaomi's First Locally Manufactured Smartwatch for Everyday Fitness
Can Xiaomi’s New Redmi Watch Move Really Do That Much for Just ₹1999?
News
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Arrives in India with a Catch
Is This the Only Change? 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Arrives in India with a Catch!
Automobiles
Are Spam Calls Still Haunting You? Airtel Just Got Smarter Against International Scamsters!
Are Spam Calls Still Haunting You? Airtel Just Got Smarter Against International Scamsters!
News
Has Your Apple Watch Secretly Gotten Smarter
Has Your Apple Watch Secretly Gotten Smarter? You Won’t Believe These Hidden Upgrades!
News
Need Your Music Everywhere? Portronics Just Dropped a Speaker That Can Handle It!
Need Your Music Everywhere? Portronics Just Dropped a Speaker That Can Handle It!
News

You Might also Like