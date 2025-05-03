News

Is Apple Really Launching 15 New Devices Soon? Here’s What to Expect from iPhone 17 to M5 MacBook Pro

Swayam Malhotra
Apple is gearing up for a significant product launch in the coming months, with plans to introduce over 15 new devices, including the iPhone 17 series and the M5 MacBook Pro. These releases are expected to bring notable enhancements in design, performance, and features across Apple’s product lineup.

iPhone 17 Series: Anticipated Upgrades and New Models

The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025, following Apple’s traditional release schedule. This lineup will likely include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition: the iPhone 17 Air.

Design and Display Enhancements

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to feature a redesigned rear camera layout, drawing inspiration from Google’s Pixel series. This change aims to provide a fresh aesthetic while maintaining the triple-camera system. Additionally, all models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to adopt 120Hz ProMotion displays, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro variants.

Performance and Camera Improvements

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro models are anticipated to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. Camera upgrades may include a 24-megapixel front-facing camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, aiming to deliver superior photo and video capabilities.

Introduction of iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air is set to replace the ‘Plus’ variant, focusing on a thinner and lighter design. Despite its sleek profile, it is expected to house a 6.6-inch display and maintain competitive performance specifications. However, analysts suggest that while the Air model may appeal to design-conscious consumers, it might not achieve the same sales figures as the Pro models.

M5 MacBook Pro: Performance Boosts on the Horizon

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup is slated for an update with the introduction of the M5 chip. The new models are expected to launch in the October-November timeframe of 2025.

Internal Enhancements

The M5 MacBook Pro is anticipated to offer a 15-25% performance increase over its predecessor, thanks to the new M5 chip. Additional features may include support for Wi-Fi 7 and the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 ports. Design-wise, the MacBook Pro is expected to retain its current form factor, with major design overhauls, such as OLED displays and thinner chassis, projected for 2026.

Other Expected Product Launches

In addition to the iPhone 17 series and M5 MacBook Pro, Apple is reportedly planning to release several other products:

  • M5 iPad Pro: Expected to launch alongside the MacBook Pro, featuring the M5 chip and incremental updates.
  • Third-Generation AirPods Pro: Anticipated to offer improved audio quality and battery life.
  • iOS 19: The upcoming operating system is rumored to bring a significant redesign and new features across compatible devices.

Apple’s upcoming product releases indicate a focus on performance enhancements and subtle design changes. While the iPhone 17 series introduces a new model and display upgrades, the M5 MacBook Pro emphasizes internal improvements. These developments suggest Apple’s commitment to refining its existing product lines while preparing for more substantial innovations in the future.

