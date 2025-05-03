Looking for a Side-by-Side Refrigerator? Discover the Best Deals from LG, Samsung, Haier, and More in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is live, offering significant discounts on side-by-side refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier. With savings of up to 55%, it’s an opportune time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

Top Deals on Side-by-Side Refrigerators

LG 655L Frost Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY)

Discount : Up to 40% off during the sale.

: Up to 40% off during the sale. Features : Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Express Freezing, and Smart Diagnosis.

: Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Express Freezing, and Smart Diagnosis. Ideal for: Large families seeking energy efficiency and advanced cooling technology.

Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS78CG8543SLHL)

Discount : Up to 35% off.

: Up to 35% off. Features : 5-in-1 Convertible Mode, Digital Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and AI Energy Mode.

: 5-in-1 Convertible Mode, Digital Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and AI Energy Mode. Ideal for: Tech-savvy users looking for flexibility and smart features.

Haier 602L Wi-Fi Enabled Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HRS-682KGU1)

Discount : Up to 43% off.

: Up to 43% off. Features : 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter Technology, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

: 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter Technology, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Ideal for: Families needing customizable storage and remote-control features.

Additional Offers

Bank Discounts : Up to ₹10,000 off with select bank cards.

: Up to ₹10,000 off with select bank cards. Exchange Offers : Up to ₹15,000 off on exchanging old appliances.

: Up to ₹15,000 off on exchanging old appliances. No-Cost EMI: Options starting at ₹99 per day.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 presents a valuable opportunity to purchase high-quality side-by-side refrigerators at reduced prices. With substantial discounts and additional offers, now is the time to invest in a refrigerator that suits your family’s needs.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 offers significant discounts on side-by-side refrigerators from top brands like LG, Samsung, and Haier. With savings of up to 55%, it’s an opportune time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. These models come equipped with features such as smart inverter compressors, multi-air flow systems, and Wi-Fi connectivity, catering to modern household needs. Additionally, customers can benefit from bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options, making these high-quality refrigerators more accessible. Given the limited-time nature of the sale and the popularity of these deals, interested buyers should act promptly to secure their preferred model.