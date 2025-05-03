News

Is Your Galaxy A Phone Ready for Gemini AI? Here’s How to Activate the Side Button Shortcut

Swayam Malhotra
By Swayam Malhotra
3 Min Read
Is Your Galaxy A Phone Ready for Gemini AI

Samsung is bringing a flagship feature to its mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones. Starting early May 2025, select Galaxy A models will support launching Google’s Gemini AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button, mirroring the functionality previously exclusive to the Galaxy S series.

Contents
Which Galaxy A Models Are Getting the Gemini Shortcut?How to Enable Gemini on Your Galaxy A DeviceWhat Can Gemini Do for You?Availability and Rollout

Which Galaxy A Models Are Getting the Gemini Shortcut?

The initial rollout includes the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G models. These devices will receive the feature through a software update, providing users with quick access to Gemini’s capabilities. Other models like the A55 5G, A54 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G, and A24 are also slated to receive the update, contingent upon their upgrade to One UI 7.

How to Enable Gemini on Your Galaxy A Device

To activate Gemini via the side button:

  1. Ensure your device is updated to the latest software version.
  2. Navigate to Settings > Advanced Features > Side Key.
  3. Under the “Press and Hold” option, select Launch assistant app.
  4. Choose Gemini as your default assistant when prompted.

Once set up, you can launch Gemini by pressing and holding the side button or by saying “Hey Google,” provided voice activation is enabled.

What Can Gemini Do for You?

Gemini offers a range of functionalities to enhance your daily tasks:

  • Schedule Management: Check and manage your calendar events.
  • Recommendations: Get suggestions for restaurants, gifts, and more.
  • Cross-App Actions: Find a location on Google Maps and share it via Samsung Messages with a single voice command.

This integration aims to provide a more seamless and intuitive user experience, bringing advanced AI capabilities to a broader audience.

Availability and Rollout

The software update enabling the Gemini shortcut will begin rolling out globally in early May 2025. While the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G will receive the update promptly, other models will get the feature upon upgrading to One UI 7.

This move reflects Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience across its device lineup by integrating advanced AI features into more affordable models.

Is Apple Really Launching 15 New Devices Soon? Here’s What to Expect from iPhone 17 to M5 MacBook Pro
Looking for a Side-by-Side Refrigerator? Discover the Best Deals from LG, Samsung, Haier, and More in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025
Is the 2025 Asus ROG Laptop Lineup the Ultimate Gaming Upgrade? Here’s What You Need to Know
Is Your Samsung Galaxy from 2021 or 2022? You Might Be Eligible for the New Android 15 One UI 7 Update
Is Your Chat Missing the Fun? Discover Google Messages’ New Single-Emoji Screen Effects
Share This Article
Avatar photo
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Is the 2025 Asus ROG Laptop Lineup the Ultimate Gaming Upgrade Is the 2025 Asus ROG Laptop Lineup the Ultimate Gaming Upgrade? Here’s What You Need to Know
Next Article Discover the Best Deals from LG, Samsung, Haier, and More in Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2025 Looking for a Side-by-Side Refrigerator? Discover the Best Deals from LG, Samsung, Haier, and More in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Game-Changer India's Hatchback Market Needed
Is the 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift the Game-Changer India’s Hatchback Market Needed?
News
Swiggy Bets Big On Bolt
10 Minutes to Your Doorstep: Swiggy’s Bolt Explodes Across 500+ Indian Cities. How?
News
Is Gaming the New Social Media for Indians? A $12.5 Billion Boom Says YES!
Is Gaming the New Social Media for Indians? A $12.5 Billion Boom Says YES!
News
Is the Renewed iPhone 11 at ₹14,999 a Smart Buy in 2025
Is the Renewed iPhone 11 at ₹14,999 a Smart Buy in 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know
News
Is Telegram's New Update the Most Secure Way to Talk to Groups Yet?
Is Telegram’s New Update the Most Secure Way to Talk to Groups Yet?
News
Is This ₹16,999 Phone About to Shake Up India's Smartphone Market?
Is This ₹16,999 Phone About to Shake Up India’s Smartphone Market?
News

You Might also Like