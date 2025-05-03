Is Your Galaxy A Phone Ready for Gemini AI? Here’s How to Activate the Side Button Shortcut

Samsung is bringing a flagship feature to its mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones. Starting early May 2025, select Galaxy A models will support launching Google’s Gemini AI assistant by pressing and holding the side button, mirroring the functionality previously exclusive to the Galaxy S series.

Which Galaxy A Models Are Getting the Gemini Shortcut?

The initial rollout includes the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G models. These devices will receive the feature through a software update, providing users with quick access to Gemini’s capabilities. Other models like the A55 5G, A54 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G, and A24 are also slated to receive the update, contingent upon their upgrade to One UI 7.

How to Enable Gemini on Your Galaxy A Device

To activate Gemini via the side button:

Ensure your device is updated to the latest software version. Navigate to Settings > Advanced Features > Side Key. Under the “Press and Hold” option, select Launch assistant app. Choose Gemini as your default assistant when prompted.

Once set up, you can launch Gemini by pressing and holding the side button or by saying “Hey Google,” provided voice activation is enabled.

What Can Gemini Do for You?

Gemini offers a range of functionalities to enhance your daily tasks:

Schedule Management : Check and manage your calendar events.

: Check and manage your calendar events. Recommendations : Get suggestions for restaurants, gifts, and more.

: Get suggestions for restaurants, gifts, and more. Cross-App Actions: Find a location on Google Maps and share it via Samsung Messages with a single voice command.

This integration aims to provide a more seamless and intuitive user experience, bringing advanced AI capabilities to a broader audience.

Availability and Rollout

The software update enabling the Gemini shortcut will begin rolling out globally in early May 2025. While the Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G will receive the update promptly, other models will get the feature upon upgrading to One UI 7.

This move reflects Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience across its device lineup by integrating advanced AI features into more affordable models.