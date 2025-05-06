News

Is This the Game-Changer Indian Merchants Have Been Waiting For? PhonePe’s New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
PhonePe's New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life

PhonePe has unveiled its latest SmartSpeaker, a device tailored for Indian merchants. This new version boasts 4G connectivity and a battery life exceeding seven days on standby. Designed and manufactured in India, it aims to enhance the payment experience for small businesses across the country.

Contents
Key FeaturesPricing and AvailabilityImpact on Merchants

Key Features

  • 4G Connectivity: Ensures faster and more reliable payment confirmations, even in areas with spotty internet coverage.
  • Extended Battery Life: Offers over seven days of standby time, reducing the need for frequent charging.
  • Fast Charging: Fully charges in approximately 75 minutes, minimizing downtime.
  • Multi-Language Support: Available in 21 languages, catering to India’s diverse linguistic landscape.
  • Compact Design: Fits easily into crowded counter spaces, making it suitable for small shops.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe, stated, “With these SmartSpeakers, we are not only driving financial inclusion for merchants nationwide, especially in underserved areas, but also fostering domestic innovation.”

Pricing and Availability

Merchants can acquire the SmartSpeaker through two plans:

  • Monthly Plan: One-time setup fee of ₹318 and a monthly subscription of ₹125, deducted via UPI Autopay.
  • Zero-Rental Plan: One-time setup fee of ₹999 and a monthly subscription of ₹25.

The device is available for purchase through the PhonePe Business app on Android and iOS platforms.

Impact on Merchants

The introduction of this SmartSpeaker is expected to streamline payment processes for merchants, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. By providing real-time audio confirmations of transactions, it reduces the reliance on smartphones and SMS notifications, allowing shopkeepers to focus more on their customers.

With over 60 crore registered users and a merchant network spanning 4 crore businesses, PhonePe continues to solidify its position in India’s digital payment landscape.

Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?
Could Reading with Viswanathan Anand Transform Your Strategic Thinking?
Could Your Phone Battery Last for Days? Realme Teases a Massive 10,000mAh Powerhouse!
Is Your Smartphone About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter, Especially If You’re in India?
Get Ready: Is the iQOO Neo 10 About to Redefine Smartphone Style with Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome?
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory? Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won't Believe It!
Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won’t Believe It!
By Aditi Sharma
Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
Is This the Best ₹6,499 Smartphone for First-Time Buyers in 2025? Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
By Aditi Sharma
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
By Hardik Mitra
iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch? iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
By Swayam Malhotra
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India
Is the OnePlus 12 Now the Best Flagship Deal in India? Flipkart Slashes Price by Over 13,600
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like