Is This the Game-Changer Indian Merchants Have Been Waiting For? PhonePe’s New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life

PhonePe has unveiled its latest SmartSpeaker, a device tailored for Indian merchants. This new version boasts 4G connectivity and a battery life exceeding seven days on standby. Designed and manufactured in India, it aims to enhance the payment experience for small businesses across the country.

Key Features

4G Connectivity : Ensures faster and more reliable payment confirmations, even in areas with spotty internet coverage.

: Ensures faster and more reliable payment confirmations, even in areas with spotty internet coverage. Extended Battery Life : Offers over seven days of standby time, reducing the need for frequent charging.

: Offers over seven days of standby time, reducing the need for frequent charging. Fast Charging : Fully charges in approximately 75 minutes, minimizing downtime.

: Fully charges in approximately 75 minutes, minimizing downtime. Multi-Language Support : Available in 21 languages, catering to India’s diverse linguistic landscape.

: Available in 21 languages, catering to India’s diverse linguistic landscape. Compact Design: Fits easily into crowded counter spaces, making it suitable for small shops.

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe, stated, “With these SmartSpeakers, we are not only driving financial inclusion for merchants nationwide, especially in underserved areas, but also fostering domestic innovation.”

Pricing and Availability

Merchants can acquire the SmartSpeaker through two plans:

Monthly Plan : One-time setup fee of ₹318 and a monthly subscription of ₹125, deducted via UPI Autopay.

: One-time setup fee of ₹318 and a monthly subscription of ₹125, deducted via UPI Autopay. Zero-Rental Plan: One-time setup fee of ₹999 and a monthly subscription of ₹25.

The device is available for purchase through the PhonePe Business app on Android and iOS platforms.

Impact on Merchants

The introduction of this SmartSpeaker is expected to streamline payment processes for merchants, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. By providing real-time audio confirmations of transactions, it reduces the reliance on smartphones and SMS notifications, allowing shopkeepers to focus more on their customers.

With over 60 crore registered users and a merchant network spanning 4 crore businesses, PhonePe continues to solidify its position in India’s digital payment landscape.