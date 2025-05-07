Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Powerhouse Mid-Range Phone India Has Been Waiting For?

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 in India later this month, following its debut in China in November 2024. This release marks the return of the Neo series to the Indian market after the Neo 7 in 2023. The Neo 10 aims to deliver flagship-level performance at a mid-range price point.

Display and Design

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers peak brightness up to 4500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The design includes a dual tone finish with color options like bright orange and white, and a dual rear camera setup accompanied by a light ring.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Neo 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs on Android 15 with Origin OS 5. A standout feature is its 6100mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging, allowing the phone to charge fully in approximately 30 minutes.

Camera Capabilities

The Neo 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Pricing and Availability

While the exact launch date has not been disclosed, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be available in India later this month. The anticipated price is around ₹35,000, positioning it competitively in the mid-range segment. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.

The iQOO Neo 10 brings flagship-level specifications to the mid-range market, offering a high-refresh-rate display, powerful processor, substantial battery capacity with fast charging, and a capable camera system. Its competitive pricing makes it a compelling option for consumers seeking high performance without a premium price tag.