News

Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Powerhouse Mid-Range Phone India Has Been Waiting For?

Mahak Aggarwal
By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Is the iQOO Neo 10 the Powerhouse Mid-Range Phone India Has Been Waiting For

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 in India later this month, following its debut in China in November 2024. This release marks the return of the Neo series to the Indian market after the Neo 7 in 2023. The Neo 10 aims to deliver flagship-level performance at a mid-range price point.

Contents
Display and DesignPerformance and BatteryCamera CapabilitiesPricing and Availability

Display and Design

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ and offers peak brightness up to 4500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The design includes a dual tone finish with color options like bright orange and white, and a dual rear camera setup accompanied by a light ring.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Neo 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs on Android 15 with Origin OS 5. A standout feature is its 6100mAh battery, which supports 120W fast charging, allowing the phone to charge fully in approximately 30 minutes.

Camera Capabilities

The Neo 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Pricing and Availability

While the exact launch date has not been disclosed, the iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be available in India later this month. The anticipated price is around ₹35,000, positioning it competitively in the mid-range segment. The device will be available for purchase through Amazon India and iQOO’s official website.

The iQOO Neo 10 brings flagship-level specifications to the mid-range market, offering a high-refresh-rate display, powerful processor, substantial battery capacity with fast charging, and a capable camera system. Its competitive pricing makes it a compelling option for consumers seeking high performance without a premium price tag.

Is This the Game-Changer Indian Merchants Have Been Waiting For? PhonePe’s New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life
Could a New Navi Mumbai Esports Hub Finally Give Indian Gamers Their Shot at Global Glory?
Could Reading with Viswanathan Anand Transform Your Strategic Thinking?
Could Your Phone Battery Last for Days? Realme Teases a Massive 10,000mAh Powerhouse!
Is Your Smartphone About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter, Especially If You’re in India?
Share This Article
Avatar photo
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article PhonePe's New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life Is This the Game-Changer Indian Merchants Have Been Waiting For? PhonePe’s New SmartSpeaker Promises Faster Payments and Longer Battery Life
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Get Ready: Is the iQOO Neo 10 About to Redefine Smartphone Style with Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome?
Get Ready: Is the iQOO Neo 10 About to Redefine Smartphone Style with Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome?
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won't Believe It!
Can a Smartwatch This Stunning and Tough Really Cost Just ₹2199? You Won’t Believe It!
By Aditi Sharma
Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
Is This the Best ₹6,499 Smartphone for First-Time Buyers in 2025? Lava Yuva Star 2 Launches with Android 14 Go
By Aditi Sharma
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
Looking for the Perfect Tech Gift for Mom? ASUS Has You Covered in Every Way
By Hardik Mitra
iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
Is Apple Finally Eliminating the Notch? iPhone 18 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID
By Swayam Malhotra
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025
Is This the Best Smartphone Deal of 2025? Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Sees Massive 30,000 Price Drop on Flipkart
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like