Ready to Upgrade Your TV? Amazon’s Great Summer Sale Has Smart TVs Starting at Just ₹5,999!

Imagine transforming your living room into an entertainment hub without draining your wallet. That dream becomes a reality during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale, bringing incredible offers on Smart TVs from trusted brands Kodak and Blaupunkt. Get ready to ditch that old screen and step into a world of vibrant visuals and smart features, with prices kicking off at an unbelievable ₹5,999.

Starting May 1st, 2025, the Amazon Great Summer Sale unlocks massive discounts on a wide range of smart televisions. Whether you’re looking for a basic HD Ready model or a stunning 4K QLED display, there’s a deal waiting for you. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you get a head start! The sale opens 12 hours early just for you, giving you a golden opportunity to snag the best offers before anyone else.

These aren’t just screens; they’re your window to endless movies, shows, games, and online content, right there in your home. Both Kodak and Blaupunkt are offering televisions that blend cutting-edge technology with user-friendly interfaces, making smart entertainment accessible to everyone, starting from that amazing ₹5,999 price point.

Let’s dive into some of the exciting deals you can expect.

Score Big Discounts on Kodak Smart TVs

Kodak has made significant strides in the Smart TV space, especially with their collaboration on the Google TV platform. You’ll find their impressive new QLED TVs available in several sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, and a massive 75 inches. These models boast a QLED 4K display that brings over a billion colors to life, paired with immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Inside, they pack a punch with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance.

Did you know Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is the first Indian company to manufacture QLED TVs with Google TV? This means these Kodak models offer features tailored for modern families, including support for multiple user profiles (both adult and child), voice and manual control for smart home gadgets, and personalized home screens.

Their premium KODAK 4K QLED TVs feature Bezel-less and Airslim designs, HDR10 support, Dolby Digital Plus, and built-in Chromecast & Airplay for effortless casting from your devices. With support for over 1000 apps, your entertainment options are limitless. During the sale, the top-tier 75-inch KODAK 4K QLED TV drops to ₹69,999. Looking for something smaller in QLED? The 43-inch Matrix QLED TV is available for ₹20,499, the 50-inch for ₹24,999, the 55-inch for ₹30,499, and the 65-inch for ₹41,999.

If affordability is key, don’t miss the Kodak Special Edition Series. The 24-inch smart TV starts at just ₹5,999 during the sale – a price point that makes upgrading incredibly easy. This series also includes 32-inch and 42-inch models. Designed for versatility, these TVs feature a Bezel-less look and come with popular apps like YouTube, Sony Liv, Prime Video, and Zee5 pre-installed. A quad-core processor ensures a smooth, lag-free viewing experience.

Kodak’s 9XPRO series, running on Android 11, offers HD Ready and Full HD options in sizes like 32, 40, 42, and 43 inches, starting at ₹9,999. Powered by a Realtek Processor, these TVs include Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, and Chromecast.

Here’s a quick look at some Kodak deals:

KODAK 24SE5002: Sale Price ₹5,999 (Actual ₹6,999)

KODAK 32SE5001BL: Sale Price ₹7,999 (Actual ₹8,999)

KODAK 329X5051: Sale Price ₹9,999 (Actual ₹10,999)

KODAK 43MT5055 (QLED): Sale Price ₹20,499 (Actual ₹21,999)

KODAK 75MT5044 (QLED): Sale Price ₹69,999 (Actual ₹84,999)

Fantastic Deals on Blaupunkt Smart TVs

Blaupunkt also brings a diverse lineup of Smart TVs to the sale, spanning Full HD, Sigma, and QLED models. Their latest televisions are packed with features like HDR10 and impressive audio technology. The integrated sound systems are a highlight, featuring TruSurround Sound Technology with a 60W speaker system on select models, creating a truly immersive audio experience that pulls you into the action.

Blaupunkt’s QLED TVs, also powered by the Google TV platform, come in popular sizes like 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches. These offer breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 for vibrant colors and sharp details. Their sleek, bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any room. With built-in Google TV, accessing your favorite streaming services is a breeze. These premium Blaupunkt QLEDs start at an offer price of ₹20,999.

Consider the Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 43 inches, a Full HD LED Smart Android TV. It delivers a premium experience at an accessible price, running on Android TV OS and supporting major apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar. It includes Google Assistant and Chromecast, plus ample connectivity with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The CyberSound G2 series starts at ₹9,999 during the sale, including 32-inch and 40-inch options.

The Blaupunkt Sigma Series Android TVs are perfect if you’re on a budget but still want smart features. They feature 40W speakers with Surround Sound Technology and a practical Bezel design. The remote even has dedicated shortcut keys for quick access to Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot. This range also hits that incredible starting price of ₹5,999 for the 24-inch smart TV.

Here’s a look at some Blaupunkt offers:

Blaupunkt 24Sigma707: Sale Price ₹5,999 (Actual ₹6,399)

Blaupunkt 32CSG7111: Sale Price ₹9,999 (Actual ₹10,999)

Blaupunkt 40Sigma703 BL: Sale Price ₹13,999 (Actual ₹14,999)

Blaupunkt 43QD7050 (QLED): Sale Price ₹20,999 (Actual ₹22,999)

Blaupunkt 75QD7040 (QLED): Sale Price ₹69,999 (Actual ₹84,999)

Extra Savings with Bank Offers!

To sweeten the deal even further, you can get an additional 10% instant discount when you use HDFC Credit Cards and opt for EMI transactions. Terms and conditions apply, so be sure to check the details on Amazon.

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup. The Amazon Great Summer Sale, starting May 1st (even earlier for Prime members), offers incredible value on Kodak and Blaupunkt Smart TVs, with prices starting from just ₹5,999.