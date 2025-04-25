Threads Desktop Gets a Major Overhaul: Is This the Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For?

Threads, Meta’s text-based conversation platform, is rolling out a significant update to its web experience, aiming to bring the desktop version closer to the mobile app’s functionality and enhance usability for creators and casual users alike. This move signals Meta’s continued commitment to building out Threads as a serious contender in the social media landscape, particularly for those who prefer a larger screen for Browse and interacting.

One of the most noticeable changes is the migration of the web address from Threads.net to Threads.com. While seemingly a minor detail, this shift to the more common .com domain simplifies access and aligns the web presence with the platform’s growing prominence. No more accidentally landing on a different site when trying to reach Threads on your computer. It’s a small but crucial step in establishing a more recognizable and user-friendly online presence.

Beyond the domain change, the core web experience is getting a much-needed facelift. Users can now expect their custom feeds to appear prominently at the top of the page, mirroring the layout they are accustomed to on the mobile application. This seemingly simple adjustment makes navigating to your curated content significantly faster and more intuitive. No longer will you have to hunt for the streams that matter most to you; they’re right there at the top, ready for you to dive in.

Accessing your previously liked and saved posts is also becoming much more streamlined. These can now be easily found through the main menu icon, eliminating the need for workarounds or dedicated pinned columns just to revisit content you’ve engaged with or wanted to remember. This centralizes those important interactions, making the web experience feel more cohesive and less like a stripped-down version of the mobile app.

For those who manage multiple interests or follow diverse conversations, the introduction of a new column icon on the right-hand side of the screen is a game-changer. This feature allows users to add multiple feeds or columns to their view, reminiscent of the multi-column layouts favored by power users on other platforms. Imagine having dedicated columns for your main feed, trending topics, favorite searches, specific profiles, or even your activity and insights, all visible at a glance. This level of customization empowers users to tailor their Threads web experience to their specific needs, making it a more efficient tool for monitoring discussions and engaging with content. The ability to drag and drop these columns to reorder and prioritize them further enhances this personalized workspace. This builds upon the multi-column layout that was initially rolled out in May 2024, making it even more flexible and user-controlled.

Sharing content from Threads to other platforms is also becoming more seamless. Users can now directly copy a Threads post as an image, bypassing the need for taking screenshots. This is particularly useful for sharing snippets of conversations or interesting posts on visual platforms like Instagram, ensuring a cleaner and more professional appearance while still attributing the original creator.

Composing new posts on the web is also getting easier with the introduction of a new pop-up composer. This “+ ” button, located in the bottom right corner of the screen, reveals a composer window that stays with you as you scroll through your feeds. This means you can jot down a thought or reply to a thread the moment inspiration strikes, without having to navigate away from what you’re reading. It’s a small but significant improvement for maintaining the flow of conversation.

Meta is also actively testing features to help users connect with their existing networks on Threads. One such test involves the ability to import lists of people you follow on other platforms, starting with X (formerly Twitter). By uploading this data, Threads can help you discover and connect with those individuals who also have a presence on the platform, making the transition smoother and helping creators grow their audience on Threads. While this feature is still in testing and requires a manual upload of data, it demonstrates Meta’s effort to make Threads a more connected ecosystem.

Beyond these general enhancements, Threads is also rolling out new tools specifically aimed at creators and businesses utilizing the platform. These include access to insight screens that provide valuable data on post performance, audience demographics (age, gender, location), and follower growth over time. Understanding who your audience is and what content resonates most with them is crucial for refining your strategy and creating more engaging content. The ability to save multiple drafts of posts is another welcome addition, allowing users to prepare content in advance and revisit ideas before publishing. Threads is also reportedly working on a post scheduling feature, which would be a major boost for creators and businesses looking to plan their content calendar more effectively.

Other recent updates that contribute to a more personalized and functional Threads experience include the ability for users to add interests to their profiles, making it easier for others to find people with shared passions. Testing is also underway for allowing multiple links in user profiles, offering more space to direct followers to other online presences. Improvements to filtering replies provide users with more control over the conversations happening on their posts, allowing them to filter by “Top” or “Recent” replies and even limit who can reply based on whether they are followed or mentioned. The in-app media player has also seen enhancements with the addition of pause, play, and skip buttons, along with a pinned progress bar for a better viewing experience.

These updates collectively represent a significant step forward for the Threads web experience. By addressing key areas like navigation, customization, content creation, and insights, Meta is clearly invested in making Threads a more robust and appealing platform for desktop users. While the platform continues to evolve, these new features demonstrate a commitment to listening to user feedback and building a more functional and enjoyable experience for everyone.