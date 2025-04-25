Has the Motorola Edge 60 Pro Finally Landed in India? Get Ready to Mark Your Calendars!

Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts across India! The highly anticipated Motorola Edge 60 Pro is officially set to make its grand entry into the Indian market. Putting an end to speculation, Motorola India has confirmed the launch date, and get this – it will be readily available on Flipkart, alongside Motorola’s own website and select physical stores. Get ready to experience what this new flagship has to offer very soon.

Motorola made the announcement through its official channels, creating a buzz that has been building since the phone’s global unveiling. The company has clearly stated that the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will launch in India on April 30th, 2025. This concrete date gives prospective buyers a clear timeline to look forward to. The confirmation of Flipkart as a key online retail partner is particularly significant, considering the platform’s massive reach and popularity across the country. This move suggests Motorola is aiming for wide accessibility for its latest premium offering.

The Edge 60 Pro arrives with a set of specifications that have certainly turned heads globally. It sports a stunning 6.7-inch Super HD quad-curved pOLED display. Imagine vibrant colors and deep blacks, all flowing smoothly thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also boasts HDR10+ support and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits, making viewing content, even under bright sunlight, a comfortable experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i with an anti-fingerprint coating adds a layer of durability and keeps the screen looking clean. Plus, there’s an aqua touch feature, which could be handy in unpredictable Indian weather.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor. This chipset is designed to handle demanding tasks with ease, from graphic-intensive gaming to seamless multitasking. Coupled with options for 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the phone promises snappy performance and ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. It runs on Android 15 out of the box, and Motorola has committed to providing 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches, offering a decent software lifespan.

Battery life is often a major concern for smartphone users, and the Edge 60 Pro appears to address this with a substantial 6000mAh battery. What’s more, it supports 90W fast charging, meaning you can quickly top up the battery and get back to what you were doing. It also includes 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, adding to its versatility. This large battery capacity, combined with efficient charging, could be a game-changer for users who are constantly on the go. In fact, the device has reportedly earned a high battery score on DxOMark, even receiving a Gold Battery label.

For photography enthusiasts, the camera setup on the Edge 60 Pro is something to get excited about. On the rear, it features a triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with macro capabilities, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Motorola is highlighting its “most advanced AI camera system” with 50MP + 50MP + 50X capabilities, suggesting powerful AI enhancements for photos and videos. For capturing those perfect selfies and video calls, there’s a high-resolution 50MP front camera.

Durability is another area where the Edge 60 Pro stands out. It comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating, offering protection against dust and water. Additionally, it boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, suggesting a level of ruggedness that can withstand more than just everyday bumps and drops. This makes the phone a potentially good option for users who need a device that can keep up with an active lifestyle.

The phone will be available in attractive Pantone-themed colors: Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape. These color options add a touch of personal style to the device. While the official India pricing hasn’t been announced yet, some reports suggest it could fall in a premium segment, potentially ranging from around ₹50,000 to ₹58,000. The exact pricing for different configurations will be something to watch out for on launch day.

With the official launch date locked in and Flipkart availability confirmed, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is poised to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. Its combination of a high-quality display, powerful processor, impressive camera system, large battery with fast charging, and robust build quality makes it a compelling option for consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience. Mark your calendars for April 30th and get ready to see if the Motorola Edge 60 Pro lives up to the hype.